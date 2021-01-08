Covid-19 Impact on Herbicides Market | Industry Leading Players Review

Market Overview

Herbicides Market is expected to exhibit a strong 6% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the Latest Research Report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Covid-19 Impact on Herbicides Market is a major part of the agriculture sector and is likely to play a key role in the development of the agriculture sector in the coming years. Developments in the herbicides sector are likely to have a long-lasting impact on the agriculture sector, making the herbicides sector crucial. According to MRFR, the global herbicide market is expected to reach a revenue valuation of USD 43 billion by 2024.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Herbicides Market include KENVOS Bio, ADAMA Ltd., Drexel Chemical Company, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., NUFARM Limited, Element Solutions Inc., Syngenta AG, PI Industries, Agrium Inc., Bayer AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, The Dow Chemical Company and BASF SE.

