Enterprise Video Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Insight, Comprehensive Research Study, Leading Players, Regional Analysis, and Global Industry Forecast

Market Analysis

The t size will touch USD 31 billion at a 13% CAGR between 2016- 2022, as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Enterprise video platform is akin to content management systems having proprietary content, chiefly videos for internal combustion of enterprise members. This is basically a communication hub for the general public, stakeholders, partners, vendors, and employees. Owing to its alluring features and benefits it has wide applications in corporate learning, training and development, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global enterprise video market growth. As per the MRFR report, such factors include growing adoption of cloud technology, demand for video as a device to improve association and communication across enterprises, rising internet penetration, burgeoning demand for video streaming, growing need for organizations to reduce operational expenses, and used as an effective tool by marketers. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market for the growing trend of remote working as well as collaborative approach that has led to the demand for content management and video conferencing.

On the contrary, financial challenges, technical difficulties, and slow internet connections may deter the global enterprise videos industry growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global enterprise video market based on industry, delivery mode, application, services, and components.

By components, the global enterprise video market is segmented into software and hardware.

By services, the global enterprise video market is segmented into managed and professional.

By application, the global enterprise video market is segmented into corporate learning, training and development, and others.

By delivery mode, the global enterprise video market is segmented into web conferencing, video conferencing, and others.

By industries, the global enterprise video market is segmented into telecom and IT, oil and gas, aerospace and defense, healthcare, media and entertainment, manufacturing, BFSI, and others. Of these, BFSI segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global enterprise video market covers the market opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The presence of key players and growing adoption in Canada and the US are adding to the global enterprise video market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global enterprise video market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. The booming BFSI and healthcare sector is adding to the global enterprise video market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global enterprise video market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The growing communication service industry in the developing countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India, rapid adoption of enterprise video solutions, need for robust collaborations, enhanced decision-making across and within organizations, partnerships, presence of several regional solution providers, growing popularity of e-learning and distance education modules, and growing adoption by SMEs and large enterprises are adding market growth.

In the Rest of the World, the global enterprise video market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the enterprise video market report include Kollective, Ustream, Vimond Media Solutions, Anvato, Wistia Inc. (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Rimage Corporation (U.S.), and Kaltura Inc. (U.S.). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and others.

