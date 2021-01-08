Covid-19 Impact on Nicotine Gum Market | Industry Demand

Market Overview

Global Covid-19 Impact on Nicotine Gum Market for has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach USD 5,986 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.01%, in terms of. Increase in demand for Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and its products, will drive the demand higher for nicotine gum in the decade. Increase in health awareness and higher availability of nicotine gum globally will support the market growth in the coming years.

Leading Key Players

The leading market players in Covid-19 Impact on Nicotine Gum Market primarily are Novartis Consumer Health INC, PERRIGO Co. Plc., Pfizer Inc., FERTIN PHARMA, GLAXOSMITHKLINE Plc., Johnson & Johnson, CAMBREX Corporation, and Reynolds American.

