Composable Infrastructure Market Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis

Composable infrastructure is the virtualization of computing, networking, and storage resources and their management through a web-based interface. The need for curbing infrastructure costs without compromising on efficiency can lead to its adoption across organizations of all sizes. The global report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a look at drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effect has been analyzed in the industry report.

Market Scope

The global composable infrastructure market is estimated to reach a market value of USD 5.80 billion by 2024. It is predicted to grow at a 58.10% CAGR during the forecast period. The approach by small, medium, and large organizations to downsize resources to improve overall efficiency can drive the market demand exponentially. The change in network architecture and a single API for the computing and storage of resources on the basis of applications can bode well for the market.

The availability of cloud and development of cloud-native applications which can be reconfigured according to the changing needs of enterprises can spur the market growth. Low complications and operational downtime can lead to integration of composable infrastructure across organizations. Seamless updates of software, lowered over provisioning and under utilization of resources, and rapid development of applications can bolster the market till 2024.

However, lack of skilled personnel, concerns over single vendor lock-in, and complications of compatibility with composable infrastructure with traditional infrastructure are challenges faced by the market.

FOR MORE DETAILS: https://penzu.com/p/1638b8a8

Segmentation

By cloud type, the market is segmented into private, public, and hybrid.

By type, the market is segmented into hardware and software.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.

By vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, IT and telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, government, and others. The IT and telecommunication vertical is expected to generate huge revenues for the global composable infrastructure market owing to execution of next-generation applications and smart allocation of resources.

Regional Analysis

The market for global composable infrastructure is estimated by keeping under consideration the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America holds the largest market share owing to the presence of key market players such as Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, HGST Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. investing in development of composable infrastructure for data centers driving the market growth. Growing demand for enterprise applications, adoption of new network architecture for reduction in operational expenses, and scaling of businesses can foster the market growth in this region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market share owing to growing adoption of composable infrastructure in countries of Spain, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and other European countries. The data-centric nature of applications and need for control over hybrid network architecture while adhering to data governance laws is likely to drive the market demand over the forecast period. The adoption is dominated by IT and telecom sector and followed by the BFSI sector in the region.

ALSO READ : https://techfuture.over-blog.com/2021/01/composable-infrastructure-market-future-growth-development-revenue-top-key-players-analysis.html

APAC accounted for the third-largest market share and is expected to attain the highest growth due to growing number of data centers opting composable infrastructure in Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, India, and other Asian countries.

In RoW, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to achieve substantial growth and presents numerous opportunities for key market players to invest in this technology. The low capital investment and setup of data centers for eliminating data latency can bode well for the market.

Competitive Outlook

OSS, Cloudistics, Lenovo Group Ltd., Liqid Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DriveScale Inc., Dell EMC, HGST Inc., Quanta Cloud Technology, TidalScale Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are key players of the global composable infrastructure market. Alliances are a prime strategy of the market as exemplified by the agreement between Hewlett-Packard and VMWare Cloud Foundation for offering cloud solutions without compromising their data and applications.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028, Maharashtra, India

Email: [email protected]