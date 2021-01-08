Covid-19 Impact on Agarwood Essential Oil Market | Industry Key Players

Market Overview

Agarwood essential oil, also, has high medicinal value and is extensively used by Ayurvedic practitioners which is one of the key drivers of agarwood essential oil market growth and expansion. Among all the other species, AQUILARIA species is the most popular one with a significant contribution towards accelerated revenue generation. As the raw materials are rare to find, technological advancements have been witnessed to augment the cultivation of agarwood. The plantation of agarwood has been introduced and re-introduced in countries such as Sri Lanka, Malaysia, etc. which will catalyze the revenue created from the Global Covid-19 Impact on Agarwood Essential Oil Market. Techniques have also been implemented to improve stimulation of agarwood production for enhanced quality of the oil produced which will favor the market growth and expansion.

Major Key Players Analysis

The Key Players profiled by MRFR in its latest report for an accurate market forecast include JI’AN ZHONGXIANG Natural Plants Co., Ltd, Shaanxi GUANJIE Technology Co., Ltd., Xi’an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd., DAUPER SA, Hoang GIANG Agarwood Company Limited, Amarnath Exports, and, Maruti Natural Fragrances among others. The top-notch players strengthen their footholds in the market by strategizing initiatives such as scientific methods of cultivation, adoption of technology to enhance quality, product developments, etc.

