Frozen Pizza Market, Covid-19 Outbreak, Production, Functions, Trends, Regional Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Frozen pizza is a half-baked dish prepared by flatbread dough which is topped with tomatoes, cheese, meat, vegetables and fruits. Frozen pizza is usually stored at low level i.e 0 degrees for later consumption. Frozen pizza have a longer shelf life due to its low temperature condition and preservatives used for increasing the shelf-life. The frozen pizza comes with a wide range of varieties and toppings, which is driving the consumers for frozen pizza over conventional pizza.

Market Forecast

Frozen pizza is a better alternative for conventional pizza owing to ease of preparation and similar taste like a fresh pizza. Frozen pizza is usually stored in low temperature i.e. below 0 degrees for latter consumption. Frozen food products including pizza’s has a high demand over the conventional pizza’s owing to consumer awareness for frozen foods. Hectic life-style within the working population has increased in the demand for convenient and instant food products among the working population which is considered to be major driving force for global frozen pizza market. Also, demand for specialty pizza like gluten-free and dairy free pizza by the people suffering from gluten and dairy intolerance is expected to surge the demand for frozen pizza market.

Additionally, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 2.5% of frozen pizza market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream Analysis

Global Frozen Pizza Market is segmented on the basis of the crust type which includes, thin crust pizza, pan pizza, stuffed crust pizza and others. Thin crust frozen pizza is dominating the market in this segment. The demand for thin crust frozen pizza is expected to grow substantially owing softer base which enhances the eating experience. However, pan pizza is experiencing a high demand from consumers due over the conventional crust type and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

On the basis of pizza toppings, the frozen pizza market is segmented in fruits & vegetable, meat, cheese and others. Among all the toppings, fruits and vegetables is dominating the market. However, the demand for meat and cheese toppings in frozen pizza is expected to experience a high demand owing to changing eating habits and tendency to try new toppings in pizza.

Furthermore, on the basis of pizza size, the market is segmented into regular, medium and large.

In this segment, regular size is dominating the market owing to small size and low cost.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

The global frozen pizza market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating in the frozen pizza market followed by Europe. The U.S. holds a major consumption of frozen pizza, owing to busy lifestyle in the working population, people prefer for time saving and convenient food solution.

Moreover, increase in the working population and busy life style has shifted the consumers for convenient and ready-to-eat solution for food in countries like India and China, a healthy growth is expected in the frozen pizza market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic pizza ingredients and preservative free frozen pizza with high shelf-life is likely to uplift the market for frozen pizza at the global level.

Market Segmentation

Frozen Pizza Market is segmented on the basis of crust type, toppings, size, distribution channel and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global frozen pizza market include McCain Foods Ltd. (Canada), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Dr. Oetker GmbH (Germany), Daiya Foods Inc. (Canada), Connie’s Pizza (U.S.), Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.), and California Pizza Kitchen, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

