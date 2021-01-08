Interactive Video Wall Market Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Interactive Video Wall Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Analysis

The global interactive video wall market is touted to surpass USD 17, 647 million at a whopping 15% CAGR over the estimated years (2017-2023). Video interactive walls are powerful display options which sees the information or message presented larger than life. It is the flexibility of these displays that makes it incredibly effective and thus can be used in a wide array of applications. One of the best features of interactive video walls is its modularity. The display can be scaled down or up to any size, meaning it can fit just any venue. Along with being useful in large settings and used in various ways, such walls offer a long list of benefits such as higher content quality, active and durable for longer time, works perfect with interactivity, made for entertainment, and useful for just any industry. Above all, it has created a niche for its flexibility with different variations. Interactive video walls can be utilized in different ways such as in live events for engaging the audience and enhancing the experience to the utmost extent, for announcements, scores, displaying statistics and more.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the Interactive Video Wall Market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include technological advancements, growing use of interactive displays in public places such as airports, availability of 3D video wall that is opening room for organizations to offer interactive video walls for expanding with regards to customers and revenue, higher-resolution image available on a single display, high-performance touchscreen interactivity, high-impact data visualization, high-definition digital display, multi-touch interactivity, gesture controlled engagement and touch screen engagement.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global interactive video wall market are – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Navori SA (Switzerland), NEC Display Solutions (U.S.), Omnivex Corporation (Canada), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Adflow Networks (Canada), AU Optronics Corp (Taiwan), Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), and LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), among others.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the interactive video wall market on the basis of type, frame size, display units, organization type, deployment type and end-users.

Based on type , it is segmented into 3D installation, landscape and portrait, custom layout and others.

, it is segmented into 3D installation, landscape and portrait, custom layout and others. Based on display unit , it is segmented into LED, LPD, LCD and others.

, it is segmented into LED, LPD, LCD and others. Based on frame size , it is segmented into 2×2, 3×3, 4×4 and others.

, it is segmented into 2×2, 3×3, 4×4 and others. Based on deployment type , it is segmented into multi touch, touch less, touch based and others.

, it is segmented into multi touch, touch less, touch based and others. Based on organization type , it is segmented into large scale enterprise and small and medium scale enterprise.

, it is segmented into large scale enterprise and small and medium scale enterprise. Based on end-users, it is segmented into media and entertainment, government and defense, IT and telecommunications, retail and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the interactive video wall market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, North America will sway the market over the estimated years owing to burgeoning demand for gesture controlled and multi touch engagement in this region. The interactive video wall market in Europe will have the second major share over the estimated years owing to the presence of key players in this region such as Philips, Navori SA and others that are expanding the business for offering services and solutions to customers. In the Asia Pacific region, the interactive video wall market is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR over the estimated years.

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Interactive Video Wall developers

Interactive Video Wall industries

Government bodies,

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

