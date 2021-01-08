Public Cloud Market Development Status, Sales Revenue, Company Profile and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Public Cloud Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis

An evaluation conducted by the data experts at Market Research Future Reports (MRFR) reveals that the global public cloud market is predicted to display a CAGR of 22.78% during the assessment period from 2017 to 2023. The growing digitization is the primary factor leading to the expansion of the global Public Cloud Market 2020. Besides, the increasing application of IoT is another significant factor leading to market growth. In addition, the fast-developing countries are setting new rules and regulations to motivate the digitization. Furthermore, low-cost internet services are another substantial factor leading to market growth. In addition, the cloud service is becoming popular and therefore, the number of providers is increasing. Several organizations are inclining towards digitization and are adopting the cloud services which directly augments the market. Since public cloud services are generally free, they are gaining momentum in countries like Brazil and India. However, the concerns related to privacy and data security is estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period. On the other hand, the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a significant change in the daily operational activities of the global public cloud market. Precise research is being conducted on the aftermath of coronavirus on the global public cloud market. We will present the factors augmenting and impeding the market during the COVID-19 environment. We will provide an impact analysis report on COVID-19.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2291

Key Players:

The key players in the global public cloud market include Amazon.com Inc. (USA), Cisco Systems Inc. (USA), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Google Inc. (USA), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (USA), International Business Machines Corporation {IBM (USA)}, Microsoft Corporation (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Salesforce.com (USA), and VMware Inc. (USA).

Segmentation:

The worldwide cloud market can be segmented on the basis of service, industry, organization size, cloud computing, and region.

On The Basis Of Service , the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS.

, the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS. On The Basis Of Industry , the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Bfsi, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Government, Retail, and Others.

, the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, Bfsi, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Government, Retail, and Others. On The Basis Of Organization Size , the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into Small And Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

, the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented into Small And Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises. On The Basis Of Cloud Computing , the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented public into Cloud Billing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Communication Platform, Cloud High-Performance Computing, and Cloud Access Security.

, the worldwide public cloud market can be segmented public into Cloud Billing, Cloud Infrastructure, Cloud Communication Platform, Cloud High-Performance Computing, and Cloud Access Security. On The Basis Of Region, the worldwide public cloud market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Regional Analysis:

the regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America has been conducted. The market is projected to flourish significantly during the review period. North America is estimated to show exponential growth during the review period. The growing integration of cloud computing in the region is likely to be the most significant factor driving the regional market. On the other hand, the APAC region is predicted to expand at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The most significant reason for regional market expansion is the presence of developing countries like India and China. The emerging nations have a higher propensity to accept innovative technologies. Talking about Europe, the market is estimated to show positive growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing investment, growing deployment of cloud technology in the region,

However, the outbreak of COCVID-19 is estimated to make a significant change in market dynamics. We will provide a report on the impact analysis of COVID-19 on the worldwide public cloud market.

Get Access to Other Reports:

https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/2-in-1-laptops-market-2020-global-trends-sales-revenue-developments-industry-segments-key-players-statistics-opportunities-and-regional-forecast-2022_494663.html

https://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/hardware-security-module-market-2020-global-size-share-industry-analysis-emerging-trends-key-players-statistics-future-prospects-and-opportunity-assessment-by-2022_495003.html

Intended Audience

Cloud providers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://primefeed.in/