Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market 2021 Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on "Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Research Report- Forecast 2023"

The Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Synopsis

The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market 2020 is assumed to augment at a rapid pace. An observation offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is expected to augment at 10.87% CAGR over the forecast period 2018 to 2025. In this report, the value of the market is assessed to reach USD 3,741.2 Mn by the end of the prognosis period.

The Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) is extensively used in smartphones and other gadgets. Rising penetration of these products is expected to drive the growth of the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising demand for consumer electronics is also expected to lead the proliferation of the global market in the coming years. The evolution of the wearable technology is further projected to augment the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market in the nearby future. Also, the demand for the product in the IT & telecom industry is supposed to have a positive impact on the growth curve. However, the security issue remains an impediment to growth of the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market.

Key Players

The prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) operating in the global field programmable gate array (FPGA) market are XILINX INC. (the U.S.), Intel Corporation (the U.S.), Microsemi Corporation (the U.S.), Achronix (the U.S.), Teledyne e2v (the U.K.), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (the U.S.), QuickLogic (the U.S.), Atmel Corporation (the U.S.), Nallatech (the U.S.), Altera Corporation (the U.S.), Tabula Inc. (the U.S.), ARM Ltd., (the U.K), QuickLogic Corporation (the U.S.), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) and others.

The Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Segmental Analysis

On the basis of configuration, the Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market has been segmented into mid-range FPGA, low-end FPGA, and high-end FPGA. Among these, the low-end FPGA segment is supposed to hold the dominant share of the market through the assessment period. This segment is assessed to reach a valuation of USD 1,535.4 Mn by 2024 end. The mid-range FPGA segment is expected to hold the second spot in the market and exhibit substantial growth.

Based on node size, the segments of the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market are more than 90 nm, less than 28 nm, and 28–90 nm. Among these, the 28-90 nm segment held the largest share of the market. It was valued at USD 842.9 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to augment at 10.61% CAGR over the review period.

On the basis of application, the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market has been segmented into FLASH, SRAM, and Antifuse technologies. Among these, the SRAM segment is expected to augment rapidly and exercise dominance over the market in the upcoming years. The segment is projected to expand at 9.77% CAGR over the prognosis period. However, the FLASH segment is expected to exhibit higher CAGR in the nearby future.

Based on application, the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market has been segmented into FPGA synthesis flow, algorithmic cryptographic security, applied cryptography, and others. Among these, the FPGA synthesis flow segment is expected to dominate the market and reach a valuation of USD 1,291.5 Mn.

The Global Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market: Regional Analysis

The geographical assessment of the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market is covered for the following regions – Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). These regional segments are studied based on countries for a detailed analysis and delivering an impactful intelligence. APAC is a lucrative market and is supposed to attract investments through the review period. Increasing growth of the electrical & electronics industry in China is projected to drive the growth of the Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) market in APAC. The regional market is prognosticated to register 11.10% CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe are also assessed to contribute to market growth at a considerable rate.

