Wi-Fi Booster Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, COVID 19 Analysis ,Growth, Trends and Forecast – Year 2023

Market Highlights:

The study reveals that Wi-Fi booster is trending in North America region. The Wi-fi booster can helps to meet the requirement of network infrastructure which includes wireless technology, Long-Term Evolution (LTE), Internet of things, cloud computing, network function virtualization and others. These network infrastructure is growing at a very rapid pace across the world and is estimated to gain momentum in the coming years. For instance, the robust infrastructure such as Long-term evolution is growing at a very rapid pace and evolving continuously to unprecedented data rates, higher capacity, and new levels of user experience. It has been estimated that LTE is going to cover almost 65% of world’s population by 2019.

In North America region, with the increasing need of internet connectivity, the network infrastructure is required to meet the demand of latest technology. These latest technology requires strong signal connectivity that can be maintained by Wi-Fi booster. Wi-Fi booster can ignite a digital revolution as Wi-Fi booster can enhance the productivity, streamline operation costs, and others. The Wi-Fi booster is not only boosting the current network but also maximize the coverage, and upgrading an existing network, which is propelling the demand of Wi-fi booster market. With the robust network infrastructure, it would be easy to overcome network failure, allow redundant communication paths between network devices, provides reliable high-speed connections, support nonblocking port capability and others, which will further increase the demand of Wi-Fi booster. For instance, recently 4G has come in the market so the devices had been upgraded to make it compactible with the 4G technology and Wi-Fi booster is helping it to provide strong signal to these devices.

The global Wi-Fi booster market is growing rapidly over ~18% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~ 3,155.25 million by the end of forecast period.

Global Wi-Fi booster Market Segmentation;

The global Wi-Fi booster market is bifurcated on the basis of type, services, solution, and region. The type is segmented into indoor, and outdoor. The services is segmented into specialty installation, support & maintenance, network design, others. The solution are segmented residential solution, enterprise solution, aerospace & marine solution, outdoor solution, others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global Wi-Fi booster market are – Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Aruba Networks (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan) and TP-Link (China), among others.

