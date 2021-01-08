Makeup Remover Market Size to reach to a valuation of USD 2.48 billion by 2024

The global makeup remover market is expected to see a 5.37% CAGR over the forecast period from 2019 to 2024, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global makeup remover market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 2.48 billion by 2024, according to the report.

Makeup remover is a crucial part of a woman’s oeuvre, as it allows for easy and safe removal of makeup at the end of the day. Makeup removers have become a common part of women’s as well as men’s daily routine, as many individuals, regardless of gender, have adopted makeup as a key asset. The growing popularity of makeup products is likely to consequently raise the demand from the global Makeup Remover Market Size over the forecast period. Makeup removers are widely used across the world, which has been a major driver for the global makeup remover market. The widespread use of makeup removers is likely to remain a key asset for the global makeup remover market over the forecast period. The rising use of makeup by men is also likely to be a major driver for the global makeup remover market, as this has widened the appeal of makeup removers.

The rising demand for plant-based and organically produced makeup remover products is likely to remain a major driver for the global makeup remover market. Plant-based and organic makeup removers are said to be better for the user as well as the environment, as they biodegrade naturally in the environment and do not cause adverse effects. High use of synthetic makeup removers also has adverse effects on the skin of the user, including rashes and redness. Organic and plant-based makeup removers remove this risk, as the natural formulations react well with the skin and do not cause adverse effects on the user. This is also likely to be a major driver for the global makeup remover market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global makeup remover market include Revlon Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Avon Products Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever, The Procter & Gamble Company, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, and L’Oreal SA. Major players in the global makeup remover market are focused on capacity expansion as well as product innovation to add various healthy components in the makeup remover products. These components include minerals, vitamins, and others, and can benefit the user due to the regular application of makeup remover products. This is likely to remain a major trend in the global makeup remover market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global makeup remover market is segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and region.

By type, the global makeup remover market is segmented into liquid, foam, gel, and others.

By category, the global makeup remover market is segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment holds the largest share in the global makeup remover market, while the organic segment is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the global makeup remover market is segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The non-store-based segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing usage of online shopping channels by manufacturers of makeup remover products.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market for makeup remover products over the forecast period due to the growing urbanization in the region, which has led to a steady emergence of a young female demographic that has acquired significant disposable income and are keen on makeup products in order to maintain an attractive appearance. The growing number of working women in Asia Pacific is likely to be a major driver for the global makeup remover market over the forecast period, as the increasing disposable income of female consumers in the region is likely to result in growing consumption of makeup products and related accessories.

