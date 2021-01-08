Aviation Crew Management Systems Market a CAGR of 10.20% from 2019 to 2025

Market Forecast

Global Aviation Crew Management Systems Market is projected to be valued at USD 3,140 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.20% from 2019 to 2025.

The rising need for operational efficiency, driven by growth in air passenger traffic, has significantly contributed to the expansion of the aviation crew management systems market. High competition in the market owing to the presence of several players is forcing service providers to focus on offering enhanced and customized solutions. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of aviation crew management systems by various airlines is expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with the development of these systems and the inability of crew management systems to consider human factors might hamper the growth of the market.

Market USP

Reduction of AOG time and improving operational stability

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Tablets segment expected to be fastest growing: The tablets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Tablets offer benefits such as convenience and flexibility. With the help of tablets, airline management can connect with cabin crew and relay critical information on a real-time basis.

Crew operations segment expected to register the highest CAGR: The growth of the crew operations segment can be attributed to the adoption of aviation crew management systems by airlines to smoothen operations. For example, in 2018, Shenzhen Airlines signed a contract with Boeing to procure the AnalytX Crew Pairing and Crew Rostering solutions. This enabled the airline to experience improved crew efficiency, optimize work duties, and smoothen operations.

Cloud-based aviation crew management systems to remain a popular choice: Cloud-based aviation crew management systems are the preferred choice by airline operators and OEMs owing to the enhanced flexibility offered by the solution. Furthermore, the cloud assists crew members in offering enhanced services to passengers by supporting various online activities such as weather forecasting, e-ticketing, flight schedule, and accommodation arrangements. Hence, the segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the review period.

Key Players

Jeppesen (US)

IBS Software (US)

Lufthansa Systems (Germany)

Sabre Corporation (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

BlueOne Software (France)

InteliSys Aviation Systems (Canada)

PDC A/S (Denmark)

Aviolinx (Sweden)

Hexaware Technologies Limited (India)

Other Prominent Players

Sheorey Digital Systems Pvt. Ltd (India)

OSM Aviation Group (Denmark)

ARCOS LLC (US)

Wipro (India)

Maureva Ltd (Mauritius)

Leon Software (Poland)

United Technologies Corporation (US)

AIMS International Ltd (UAE)

