Global Roll-On Deodorant Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Roll-On Deodorant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Roll-On Deodorant in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kao

Procter & Gamble

Revlon

Henkel

HELEN OF TROY

Church & Dwight

Playboy Enterprises

Unilever

L’Oreal

Beiersdorf

Lion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Roll-On Deodorant

Conventional Roll-On Deodorant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Store

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Roll-On Deodorant product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Roll-On Deodorant, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Roll-On Deodorant in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Roll-On Deodorant competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Roll-On Deodorant breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Roll-On Deodorant market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Roll-On Deodorant sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

