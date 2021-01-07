Global smart water bottle market will reach $80.4 million by 2030, growing by 20.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing trend for healthy lifestyle and hydration control.

Highlighted with 83 tables and 81 figures, this 162-page report “Global Smart Water Bottle Market 2020-2030 by Component, Material, Feature, Capacity, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart water bottle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart water bottle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Material, Feature, Capacity, Distribution Channel, and Region.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/06/30/smart-water-bottle-market-2020-global-industry-leading-players-market-volume-trends-opportunities-market-study-and-foresight-to-2026/

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• In-built

• Hardware

• Software and Apps

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5526795-global-smart-water-bottle-market-2020-2030-by

Based on Material, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Metal

• Polymer

• Other Materials

Based on Feature, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Leak-proof

• Straw

Based on Capacity, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• < 20 oz

• 20-29 oz

• 30-39 oz

• > 39 oz

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Online Sales

• Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Retail Stores

• Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Material, and Capacity over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart water bottle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Adheretech

Caktus, Inc.

Ecomo

Groking Lab Limited

Hidrate Inc.

HydraCoach, Inc.

Hydrasmart

Kuvee

Myhydrate

Out of Galaxy, Inc.

Sippo

Spritz

Thermos L.L.C

Trago, Inc.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)