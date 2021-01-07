Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ARMOR Group

Belectric

AGC

Mitsubishi Chemical

Heliatek

Henkel

Solarmer

CSEM Brasil

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

EMD Performance Materials

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

DSSC

P-N Heterojunction

Segment by Application

Mobile Phone Charger

Wearable Device

Building

Power Generation

Other