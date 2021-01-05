Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market is valued at 6532.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9013.7 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amazon

Walmart

IBM

Alibaba

IndiaMART

Rakuten

Magento (Adobe)

Oracle

SAP Hybris

Mercateo

Global Sources

NetSuite

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise is the greatest segment of Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

