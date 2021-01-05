Mobile Accessories Market Analysis, Opportunities, Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Mobile Accessories Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals different promoting and restraining forces of the mobile accessories market 2020 across the analysis period. As per MRFR solutions, the rise of the mobile accessories market can be attributed to the rapid surge in the introduction of new fast charging technologies. The mobile accessories market can expand at a high pace and garner high revenue through the study period. The availability of a wide range of mobile products can impel the mobile accessories market across the study period. The growing preference for enhanced mobile experience by different consumers is creating the need for additional products, which is likely to cause expansion of the Mobile Accessories Market through the review period. In addition, the wide application of smartphones can improve the impetus of the mobile accessories market in the years to come. The added features offered by mobile accessories to provide enhanced music experience and protection to mobile can spur the expansion of the mobile accessories market through the analysis period. The growing ingression rate of portable speaker, Bluetooth earphones, power banks and headphones can cause escalation in revenue generation for the mobile accessories market in the analysis period.

The presence of effective supply chain logistics solution and rise in e-commerce business can impel the expansion of the mobile accessories market in the years to come. The ease of product availability and convenient delivery of these products can impel the expansion of the mobile accessories market in the years to come. The pressing need to provide easily affordable products can drive the mobile accessories market. The increased demand for innovation in wealthy urban regions can support the rise of the mobile accessories market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Mobile Accessories are- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Apple Inc. (U.S.), JVC Kenwood Corp. (Japan), Plantronics, Inc. (U.S.), Bose Corporation (U.S.), Griffin Technology (U.S.), Otter Products, LLC (U.S.), Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The segment assessment of the mobile accessories market is done by price range, distribution channel, and product type.

The price range based segments of the mobile accessories market are premium, low, and medium. The rise in the sales of premium mobile accessories can promote the expansion of the market.

The product type based segments of the mobile accessories market are power bank, headphone, protective cases, and portable speaker among others. The headphone and power bank segments can cause escalation of the mobile accessories market in the years ahead.

The distribution channel based segments of the mobile accessories market are online and offline. The increase in demand for online mobile accessories can promote the expansion of the market in the study period.

Regional Analysis:

In emerging economies of APAC, such as India, the rise in the production capacity of generators designed for the mobile accessories can push the regional market in years to come. The growing availability of luxurious mobile phones can prompt the expansion of the mobile accessories market in APAC in the years ahead. In addition, the increase in exercising of FDI policies in India can also promote the rise of Asia Pacific mobile accessories market through the study period. In North America, the mobile accessories products sales are significantly high, thereby contributing the rise of the regional market. In addition, the presence of high count of manufacturing companies can promote the expansion of the market through the analysis period, reveals MRFR regional study.

Intended Audience

Accessories Manufacturers

Smartphone Accessories Suppliers

Phone case and display protector manufacturers

E-commerce and Retail

Portable battery manufacturers

