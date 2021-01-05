GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Overview, Growth Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Forecast 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “GaN Semiconductor Devices Market Research Report- Global Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts an 8% CAGR for the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market with which it can scale valuation of USD 27 billion during the forecast period (2017-2022). Gallium nitride finds widespread utility in LED diodes. The component is a third band gap semiconductor which is very tough and composed. In its core, it follows a Wurtzite crystalline structure, and it can substitute pure silicon in the semiconductor sector.

Factors that can impact the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in the coming years are its features, growing demand from military & space applications, and power electronics segment. It can handle high temperature and power. Apart from these, gallium nitride has low resistance, high-speed switching capacity, high operating temperature, high current density, and high dielectric strength. In addition, its ability to provide carrier mobility, higher band gap, and excellent electric breakdown capabilities can increase the traction for the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market in several sectors such as power electronics, limitary, and space. Its utility in transistors, diodes, power amplifiers, switching system, lighting & laser, amplifiers, and inverter are pushing the limits wider for market profitability. Gallium nitride’s widespread application can help other sectors such as automotive, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Gallium nitride provides better service and stability in radiation surroundings which makes it the choicest preference for military and space sectors. As a semiconductor, gallium nitride devices could perform well in such extreme conditions which can impact the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market.

On the flip side, a few things such as demand for wireless devices, automated devices, and production cost could deter the expected gallium nitride semiconductor devices market growth rate.

Key Players

Segmental Analysis:

The latest report on the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices, published by MRFR, includes segments based on type, wafer size, devices, and end-user. This enables the market to focus precisely on the volume-wise and value-wise materials.

Based on the type , the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market can be sub-segmented into Opto semiconductor, power semiconductor, and RF semiconductors.

, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market experience 2 inches, 4 inches, and 6 inches and above. Based on the device , the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market can sub-segmented into lighting & laser, transistor, diode, power drivers, rectifier, power ICs, amplifiers, supply& inverter, and switching systems.

, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market can sub-segmented into lighting & laser, transistor, diode, power drivers, rectifier, power ICs, amplifiers, supply& inverter, and switching systems. Based on the end-user, the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market can be segmented into end-user which include automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and medical.

Regional Analysis:

MRFR in their region-specific analysis of the gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market specifically included four regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America with their detailed volume-wise and value-wise contributions.

North America is presumed to be a prominent region in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. The U.S. is a leading market owing to the rapid development in the aerospace and rising demand for semiconductor devices in military, offshore oil & gas exploration, and emergency medical service providers over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to have substantial growth in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices market. China, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, and Japan are the market leaders in the gallium nitride semiconductor devices. Europe is also anticipated to have a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Target audience:

End users of the gallium nitride semiconductor device

Wafer equipment manufacturers

Integrated devices manufacturers (IDMs)

Distributors and traders

Technology providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Government agencies

