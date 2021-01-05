Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market Analysis, Opportunities, Latest Innovations, Future Plans and Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market Research Report – Global Forecast 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Scenario:

Automatic gate and door opening systems are integral to overcome common challenges of security and safety. Designed to be free of audible noise, automatic door opening systems offer integrated protection and diagnostic features, such as current sensing, as well as innovative sensor solutions for index counting. Hence, in addition, to reduce human efforts, these systems are also implemented to achieve sustainable safety, security, and comfort in extreme weather conditions, avoiding the damage.

Comprising of proximity sensors which can sense the nearby objects and open the gate or door accordingly, these systems are rapidly getting adopted in the home and industrial settings. Today, connectivity is a pet topic, and easy-to-integrate security systems that offer preps designs are just a few examples on a growing list of things requiring automatic door opening systems. The increasing integration into smart homes is the key prevalent trend observed in consumers. The Wide uptake of these systems is the key driving force escalating the market on the global platform.

The Global Automatic Gate And Door Opening System Market is expected to expand at 6.8% CAGR to reach USD 14,238.3 Million by 2025 during the forecast period.

Over the last decade, budgets approved for the infrastructure development across the regions around the globe have increased significantly. In commercial applications, Automatic Gate and Door Opening System can be found at airports, hospitality, healthcare, and educational buildings, among others.

The residential sector is too moving ahead vigorously, witnessing a huge uptake. People are increasingly considering installing automatic gate and door opening system when building new, remodeling or sprucing up the old space, accentuating on the right door and gate treatment. As a result of the same, the market for Automatic Gate and Door Opening System is accruing pervasively.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the advantages of the automatic gate and door opening system can provide for instance; the higher energy saving and the low operational cost. The growing per capita income among the middle class is undoubtedly a key driving force increasing the market size, boosting the buying capability of consumers.

Witnessing the substantial R&D investments, connectivity solutions are heading towards their way to the prominence, more so than in the volume segment.

On the hand, lack of awareness and requirement of compliance with several regulatory codes and standards is the key growth impeding factor affecting the market growth negatively. Nevertheless, rising demand for smart homes along with the growing demand for the industrial safety and security against intrusion threat is expected to augment the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in Automatic Gate And Door Opening System Market are – CAME UK (U.K.), RIB S.R.L. (Italy), Aleko Products (U.S.), King Gates S.R.L. (Italy), Katres Automation (India), Proteco S.R.L. (Italy), Newturn Automation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Life Home Integration (Italy), ABA Automatic Gates & Doors (Australia), Beninca Group (U.K.) among others.

Global Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market – Segmentation

The MRFR analysis is segmented into five key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Access Control Systems : Keypad, Remote Control, Face Identification Camera, and Iris Scan among others.

: Keypad, Remote Control, Face Identification Camera, and Iris Scan among others. By Gate Types : Sliding, Swinging, Bollards, and Boom Barriers among others.

: Sliding, Swinging, Bollards, and Boom Barriers among others. By Power Sources : Primary Power Source, and Secondary Power Source

: Primary Power Source, and Secondary Power Source By End-Users : Residential, Transportation Hubs, Military, Industrial and Commercial among others

: Residential, Transportation Hubs, Military, Industrial and Commercial among others By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Automatic Gate and Door Opening System Market – Geographical Analysis

North America region leads the global automatic gate and door opening system market and is expected to witness a fabulous market growth during the review period. Technological advancement and increased adoption of automation across the residential and industrial construction projects are some of the key driving forces for this market growth. The growth is predominantly driven by the augmented demand & availability of quality automated system in the region.

The US market, backed by a well-established infrastructure which allows implementation of advanced technologies, accounts for the dominating market in the region. High standard of living is another factor driving the growth of automatic gate and door opening system in the region.

Europe is another lucrative market for automatic gate and door opening system with a substantial market share. The market is poised to witnessing a huge growth over the assessment period. The increasing adoption of automation and smart homes project are stimulating the market growth in the region. Also, the proliferation of smart and connected devices along with the penetration of Internet is substantiating the market growth.

In Europe, the product installation is extensively adopted for carrying out efficient The market is poised to witnessing a huge growth over the assessment period. Simultaneously, the regulatory mandates introduced in the region coupled with the presence of large untapped consumer base are providing impetus to the market growth.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific market for Automatic Gate and Door Opening System is witnessing a rapid expansion stage due to the growing markets in India, China & Japan. The wide adoption of connected devices and the presence of sensors manufacturing companies are some of the driving forces behind the market growth in India and China, which is placing these countries at the leading positions in the region. The APAC market of automatic gate and door opening system has been valued considerably which is estimated to grow further by the end of the forecasted period.

