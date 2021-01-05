Industrial Automation Market Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Landscape And Opportunity Assessment 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Industrial Automation Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Industrial Automation Market – Overview

The use of automation in a range of industry verticals is estimated to create the impetus needed for the growth of the industrial automation market 2020. The semiconductors and electronics industry reports are set out by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for expansion. A 9.35 % CAGR is estimated to guide the earning potential to USD 216.5 Billion in 2023.

The need to infuse qualities such as flexibility, efficiency, quality, and productivity are estimated to advance the automation industry. Moreover, the use of progressive automation, such as 3D printing, is likely to further create a better scope of growth for industrial control and automation in the impending period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Industrial Automation Market are – Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Fanuc (Japan)

Industry Segmentation

The segmentation of the Industrial Automation Market has been conducted on the basis of technology, type, region, and end-user. Based on the type, the industrial automation market has been segmented programmable automation and fixed automation. On the basis of end-user, the industrial automation market has been segmented into oil & gas, aerospace & defense, pharmaceuticals, mining & metals, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, machine manufacturing, food & beverage, and others. On the basis of technology, the industrial automation market has been segmented into human machine interface (HMI), distributed control system (DCS), programmable automation controller (PAC), supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), programmable logic controller (PLC), and others. On the basis of regions, the industrial automation market comprises of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and other global regions.

Detailed Regional Outlook

The regional study of the industrial automation market includes regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and other global regions. The European region is the principal market and is responsible for USD 49.21 Billion in revenue in 2017.The outlook of the European region looks promising and is expected to observe an upswing post the year 2017. The development of the industrial automation market is motivated by a robust level of private investment, which is influencing the market encouragingly. The North American region is the next principal market for industrial automation and had attained USD 37.92 Billion in the year 2017. The region is an initial adopter of the newest technologies such as industrial robots and is also a part of the continuing industry advancement in the region, which is likely to favor the development of the market. The Asia Pacific region is in the process of the industrial revolution and is expected to continue an increasing development trend. China is the major market for the industrial robot market and is witnessing a high demand for automation, particularly from the Chinese transportation sector. Furthermore, the administrations in the region are also expanding support towards the implementation of industry 4.0, which is further estimated to benefit the overall development of the market.

Intended Audience

Process Automation and Instrumentation Manufacturers

Industrial Robot Manufacturers

MES (Manufacturing Execution System) and MOM (Manufacturing Operations Management) Players

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

