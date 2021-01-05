Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Genpact
EXL Services Holdings
Cognizant
Xchanging (DXC Technology)
Dell
TCS
Sutherland Global Services
WNS Holdings
Accenture
Tech Mahindra
Xerox
MphasiS
Capita
Serco Group
Computer Sciences
HCL
IGate
Infosys
Syntel
Exlservice Holdings
Invensis
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Operation
Marketing
Administration
Asset Management
Claims Management
By Insurance
Property and Casualty
Life and Pension
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Telecom
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.