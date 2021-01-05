Global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Genpact

EXL Services Holdings

Cognizant

Xchanging (DXC Technology)

Dell

TCS

Sutherland Global Services

WNS Holdings

Accenture

Tech Mahindra

Xerox

MphasiS

Capita

Serco Group

Computer Sciences

HCL

IGate

Infosys

Syntel

Exlservice Holdings

Invensis

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By Operation

Marketing

Administration

Asset Management

Claims Management

By Insurance

Property and Casualty

Life and Pension

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insurance Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

