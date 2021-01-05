Functional Safety Market Report Predictions by Global Industry Trends, Future Growth, Regional Overview and Forecast Outlook until 2026

Market Research Future published a research report on “Functional Safety Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2026” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2026.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the functional safety market 2020 can be valued at 8.7 Billion by 2023-end. MRFR adds that the market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 8.64% between 2017 and 2023 (appraisal period).

Top Boosters and Main Barriers

With the rising deployment of automated equipment for testing, processing and manufacturing control, the importance of preventing equipment injuries as well as environmental damage has surged significantly. Mounting expectations of governments as well as workers have compelled manufacturers to make use of unique methods to design components that can cater to the safety requirements. Increasing norms for industrial safety are boosting the need for functional safety management and are also inducing significant Functional Safety Market growth across the globe.

In recent years, industrial disasters have noted an alarming surge, pushing the need for improved safety. Therefore, a rising number of industrial control systems now require IEC 61508 safety certification. To cite a reference, in June 2019, the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery was subjected to an explosion that ended up destroying the alkylation unit, leading to the plant closing down and getting into financial troubles. Apart from this, a functional safety certification is required by employees in order to gain safety skills, increase their value at work and achieve the potential for advancement and more.

The market study reveals that the functional safety services are finding use in new applications, which can lead to better market growth in the near future. In addition, the soaring demand for the Internet of things and the need to bring down the complexities in application development can also mean incredible growth prospects for the market. MBaaS is gaining favor among various enterprises, as it helps the developers easily set up and use a cloud backend to develop tablet, web apps and mobiles.

Top Vendors

Top companies in the functional safety industry include Siemens AG (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Rockwell Automation Inc. (US), and more.

Some other leading contenders in the global market include Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan), TUV Rheinland (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), General Electric Co. (US), to mention a few.

Market Segmentation

The functional safety market has been considered for devices, system and end users.

Devices-based market segments are Safety Switches, Safety Sensors, Actuators, Programmable Safety Systems, Valves, Final Control Elements, Safety Controllers /Modules / Relays, Emergency Stop Devices, and more.

The system-wise market segmentation comprises High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS), Emergency Shutdown Systems (ESD), Safety Instrumented Systems, Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Turbo machinery Control (TMC), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), Burner Management Systems (BMS), Fire & Gas Monitoring Control, Industrial Control Systems,

The significant end users in the Functional Safety market are Water & Wastewater, Pharmaceuticals and Biotech, Chemicals, Discrete Industry, Process Industry, Railways, Medical, Metal & Mining, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Food & Beverages, Automotive, and others. Functional Safety Automotive refers to IEC 61508 being adapted for the automotive industry. It states what is needed to prevent any kind of risk owing to hazards by the malfunctioning of E/E systems.

Regional Study

The regional study of the functional safety market includes Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (ROW).

The fastest growth will be observed by the APAC market, because of the rising use of functional safety solutions in discrete and process industries. With the continuous expansion of the automotive and manufacturing sectors, China has materialized into one of the best markets for functional safety solutions within the region. With India and China being significant manufacturing hubs in the world, the governments are concentrating on smart manufacturing methods, by boosting automation as well as industrial control systems (ICS), such as distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLCs) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA). This can increase the uptake of functional safety solutions across the manufacturing sector in these countries and also in the region.

The North American market can emerge as the top market, thanks to the government policies with regard to the safety of the systems as well as personnel coupled with the prevalence of mandatory safety standards. The top trend in the market can be the increasing deployment of digital communication systems and programmable logic controllers for functional safety.

