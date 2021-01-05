Track Employee Productivity With Remotedesk

Employee Productivity is something that comes from within. And today, businesses consider ’employee productivity’ as a parameter to evaluate what one is delivering, at what time, and how efficiently.
What does employee productivity tracking software do?
Employee productivity software helps companies monitor employees who work remotely. It provides real-time surveillance of employees through constant monitoring. By doing so, companies can keep track of their productive and unproductive hours, ensuring transparency.
How RemoteDesk works as an employee productivity tracker!
Remotedesk, an employee monitoring software, keeps a close eye on how many breaks a virtual worker takes. It also monitors and records violations or suspicious activities like taking a picture, conversing with someone else in the room, or spending hours on social media.
RemoteDesk’s multi-layered time tracking feature utilizes AI and machine learning to detect and record instances of productive and unproductive hours. It brings accountability within the organization by evaluating billable and non-billable hours. Its non-invasive employee tracking approach makes it stand out in the business market. And therefore, it has become the most trusted application to boost employee productivity.
Benefits that RemoteDesk provide:
- Real-team employee monitoring
- Evaluates the time spent on restricted websites, applications, platforms.
- Tracks URL and web pages that employee visits
- Calculates the number of breaks taken or the number of times an employee leaves the computer idle
- Enables desktop monitoring to track their activity
- Detects suspicious behavior of an employee, for instance, talking to multiple people in a room, spending too much time on the phone
- Enables keystroke logging
- Records active and idle time
1. Set clear expectations and deadlines
Your employees would be happier when you tell them what you expect of them, especially in the age of remote work. Many people stay on the job for 8 hours but are only productive half of the time, so the remaining hours get wasted, and you get to pay for it. But when you set clear expectations, your workers know how to perform accordingly. You could equally set deadlines if your project is time-bound.
2. Boost engagement
Annual reviews and timely surveys won’t suffice for gauging engagement. Managers need to understand the right role that fits their workforce when working remotely. This process will help each remote worker perform in a dedicated manner, thus assisting managers to gain the required output.
3. Feedback strategy works the best.
When you listen, you take cautious steps and act appropriately. One-way communication leads to misunderstanding and thus creates ambiguity. To measure productivity, managers must listen to the feedback from employees, as it gives the idea on their way of working, skills, and time management.
4. Use a time tracking tool
Time tracking tools help you monitor how much time your employees are spending on the job. When implementing this system, ask your employees to use the timer as against recording manually. Time tracking tools are excellent for determining how much time it takes to accomplish specific tasks.
RemoteDesk helps measure productivity through time tracking. Once the remote agent onboards, RemoteDesk records their 8-9 hour shift. It marks the number of hours spent on lunch, coffee, or other breaks. It also keeps track of how much time the employee is active or sitting idle.