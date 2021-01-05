Track Employee Productivity With Remotedesk

Remotedesk, an employee monitoring software, keeps a close eye on how many breaks a virtual worker takes. It also monitors and records violations or suspicious activities like taking a picture, conversing with someone else in the room, or spending hours on social media.

RemoteDesk’s multi-layered time tracking feature utilizes AI and machine learning to detect and record instances of productive and unproductive hours. It brings accountability within the organization by evaluating billable and non-billable hours. Its non-invasive employee tracking approach makes it stand out in the business market. And therefore, it has become the most trusted application to boost employee productivity.