Digital Logistics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Report Description

This report analyzes the global digital logistics market by component (system, services), applications (warehouse management, labor management, transportation management), verticals (healthcare, automotive, manufacturing), by regions; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

FOR MORE DETAILS : https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/377353/digital-logistics-market-2020-global-covid19-impact-analysis-trends-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2026#.XwMtjCgzaM8

The global digital logistics market is projected to reach USD 19 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players in global digital logistics market include:

• Tech Mahindra (India)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Advantech Co. (Taiwan)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

• JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hexaware Technologies (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of component, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• System

• Services

On the basis of applications, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Warehouse Management

• Labor Management

• Transportation Management

On the basis of verticals, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

On the basis of regions, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

• Latin Countries

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3687551-digital-logistics-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

https://primefeed.in/