CAGR 6.46% Growth Predicted in Veterinary Pain Management Market by 2027 with Top Leading Players and Technology

Veterinary care is instrumental in alleviating the pain levels of companion and farm animals while tending to their injuries. Various drugs and treatments are administered to animals after considering the aftereffects as well as numerous risks. The global veterinary pain management market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) has compiled with a list of drivers, challenges, and opportunities being described in detail for comprehension of users.

Market Highlights:

Veterinary Pain Management Market size is growing rapidly and pervasively mainly due to the spreading awareness towards animal care. People are generally compassionate towards their pets, and they are increasingly becoming aware of animal physiology and psychology and the pain they go through during sickness, injuries, recoveries and after effects of the diseases. Besides, factors such as the increasing number of pet owners and the strengthening bond between owners and their animal companions escalate the market on the global heights.

Acknowledging the rapid expansions, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global veterinary pain management market will reach significant growth heights by 2027 registering 6.46% CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2027).

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the rising per capita income that is leading to increasing the pet adoptions and the trend of nuclear families. Increased awareness concerning animal cruelty is influencing people’s ideologies and knowledge about animals.

Moreover, developments in animal health medicines and vaccines, along with the increased medical treatments are fostering the market growth of veterinary pain management market. Increased R&D expenditure to bring innovations in the products, and development of better and effective veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, etc. are contributing to the market growth.

Improving economic conditions worldwide foster market growth, enabling access to the quality of life, increasing consumers’ buying power, and availing cost-effective veterinary healthcare.

On the other hand, factors such as the lack of awareness and knowledge pertaining to the animal well-being and the rising cost of pet care, etc. are expected to impede the market growth. Also, unavailability of skilled doctors is a major restraint the market is confronting with. Nevertheless, technological advancement, increasing number of ambulatory services coupled with the government and public organizations initiatives like PETA, working towards animal rights and liberation are expected to support market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Ceva Santé Animale, Elanco, Vetoquinol, Bayer, Assisi Animal Health, Zoetis, Merck Animal Health, Norbrook Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, and Chanelle are major players of the global veterinary pain management market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 08, 2018 – Vetoquinol USA, a world-class developer of veterinarian-approved formulas for large animal healthcare products, announced the launch of its rebranded product line – EQUISTRO®. The rebranding includes new packaging for products and others. All EQUISTRO products are now available in veterinary clinics and in retail stores that sell feed, farm supplies, horse tack, and equine products. The rebranding strategy helps to expand the products available for performance horses through Vetoquinol.

Veterinary Pain Management Market – Segmentations

MRFR has segmented the analysis into seven key dynamics for better understanding: –

By Drug Type: Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Opioids, Local Anesthetics, Α2-Adrenergic Agonists, Muscle Relaxants, Sedatives, and Corticosteroids among others.

By Devices: Laser Therapy Devices and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices among others.

By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, and Topical among others.

By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock, Research Animals, Aquatic Animals, Zoo Animals, and Exotic Animals among others.

By Application: Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, and Cancer among others.

By End-user: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Universities, and Laboratories among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are the regions being considered for the basis of the report.

North America is estimated to hold the majority of the global veterinary pain management market due to rise in the adoption rate of pets in the U.S. and Canada. According to the survey by National Pet Owners, close to 68% of families owned household pets in the U.S. as of 2017. Other major drivers pushing the market expansion in the region include awareness of animal health, technically advanced devices, and preventive treatment facilities for companion animals. Investments in pet coverage schemes can bode well for the global veterinary pain management market in the forthcoming years.

Europe is the second biggest region for the market due to availability of advanced healthcare units and pet treatment clinics. Grading systems developing for assessing pain levels and doling out right advice are expected to drive regional market growth.

