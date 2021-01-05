Market Highlights

According to the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global market for hemophilia is set to surge at a CAGR of 6.10% between 2018 and 2023. The market is expected to reach a valuation in excess of USD 16,000 Mn by the year 2023. Hemophilia is an inherited genetic blood disorder and holds a chronic status. People with hemophilia are likely to live with the condition throughout their life but the effects can be greatly reduced with the help of several hemophilia drug and therapeutics. The prevalence of hemophilia has increased across the globe in recent years. A higher level of awareness and high healthcare expenditure are two major factors that are driving the growth of haemophilia treatment market in the advanced countries in Americas and Europe.

For More Details.: https://alhhwb.prnews.io/216477-Hemophilia-Treatment-Market-Research-Report-Global-Forecast-to-2023.html

Growing used of recombinant products is also reflecting favourably on the global Global Hemophilia Treatment Market. Recombinant products are an alternative to plasma derived products and considered relatively safer. Hemophilia drugs that are manufactured using recombinant products have proteins that are derived from genetically engineered cell lines and thereby have minimum or zero risk of contaminations. Demand for recombinant products is expected to remain high during the forecast period. Such factors are expected to support the growth of the market as well. In addition, regions such as the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) are also presenting lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report also includes an in-depth segmental analysis of the global market for haemophilia treatment based on type, treatment type, end user and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into hemophilia A, hemophilia B, and hemophilia C. Of these, the hemophilia A segment will continue to hold the largest share of the market over 2023. The segment is projected to reach a valuation of more than USD 12,600 Mn towards the end of review period, reflecting a healthy CAGR. By treatment type, the market is segmented into plasma derived coagulation factor concentrate, recombinant coagulation factor concentrates, desmopressin, gene therapy and antifibrinolytic agents. The recombinant coagulation factor concentrates segment is expected to remain highly attractive during the assessment period. This is primarily owing to the high level of safety and efficacy offered by recombinant coagulation factor concentrates. In 2017, the segment stood at market valuation of USD 6,500 Mn. By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organization and others. By the year 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to surpass a market valuation of USD 11,000, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 6.53%.

Global Hemophilia Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the hemophilia treatment market has been segmented into Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Currently, the Americas region holds the largest share of the global haemophilia treatment market and is likely to retain its dominant position in 2018 and beyond. North America in particular present significant growth opportunities to market owing to factors such as high healthcare expenditure and existence of an advanced healthcare system. Meanwhile, Europe has emerged as the second largest market for hemophilia treatment. Presence a large number prominent drug manufacture gives the Europe market an edge. The market in APAC is also expected to witness a healthy growth during the forecast period. Rapid growth of the healthcare sector and introduction of favourable policies are attracting market players towards the region.

Growth Hemophilia Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Bayer AG, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Pfizer Inc, Grifols International S.A, Octapharma, Baxter, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CSL Behring, Novo Nordisk A/S, Kedrion, Sanofi and Shire are some of the key market participants mentioned in MRFR’s report.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

https://primefeed.in/