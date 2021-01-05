Neurovascular Devices Market Counting 8.8% CAGR up to 2023 | MRFR

Overview:

The global market for neurovascular devices is witnessing a substantial backing from the growing investment in the healthcare sector. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, the market is expected to show impressive growth. Market Research Future (MRFR) points out several factors like favorable reimbursement policies, growing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries, and competitive landscape that promotes mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic methods.

The market is also expected to gain from the technological evolution and easy incorporation of those technologies. However, the price of the product can be a restraining factor for the neurovascular devices market.

Segmentation:

The global neurovascular devices market has been segmented on the basis of therapeutic application, product, and end-user. These segments have been studied in detail to provide better insights with proper backing from factors and data analyses.

By product, the report on the market includes neuro thrombectomy devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty, support device, aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, and stenting systems. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment comprises flow diversion devices, embolic coils, and liquid embolic. The embolic coils segment includes detachable coils and pushable coils. The neuro thrombectomy devices segment has been segmented into retrieval systems, and suction & aspiration devices. The support device segment encompasses a study of microcatheters and microguidewires. The cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems segment have been segmented on the basis of carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. The embolic protection systems segmented includes balloon occlusion devices and distal filter devices.

By therapeutic application, the study on the neurovascular devices market can be segmented into hemorrhagic stroke and ischemic strokes.

By end-users, the study comprising details of the neurovascular devices market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgical units. The hospitals and clinics segment is expecting better traction in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

North America is leading the market from the front as its infrastructural superiority is boosting its market presence substantially. The regional market has better expenditure capacity owing to the presence of countries like the US and Canada. Investment for research and development is also getting backed properly. In Europe, government support to improve the healthcare system is expected to boost the market. The Asia Pacific region would profit from contributions of countries like India, China, South Korea, Singapore, and others where the healthcare sector is witnessing a proper influx of investments.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for neurovascular devices market is witnessing steady growth on the basis of support from companies like Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., TERUMO CORPORATION, Stryker, Medtronic, Medikit co., ltd., Penumbra, Inc., Evasc, Abbott, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Rapid Medical, Secant Group, LLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OxfordEndovascular, Sensome, Neuravi, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., LLC., Delaware Corporation, Blockade Medical, and Gynesonics. These companies have gained significant traction from various tactical moves that they have implemented. For instance, their contributions in the mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures have yielded better results. These companies are also investing much in innovations and spending notable amounts in research and development projects.

Industry News:

The global market for neurovascular devices is getting hit by the recent outbreak of COVID-19. This is because all the major hospitals are now primarily with treating coronavirus patients and they are postponing any kind of elective surgeries. Various segments of hospitals are functioning in a sluggish manner to accommodate more COVID-19 patients. Coming out of such an extensive impact is no easy task and the market may find itself in dire conditions in the coming few months.

