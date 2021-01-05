Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market Information: By-Product (Oral Medication, Topical Medication, Otologic/Nasal Medication), Application (Pain Medication, Hormone Replacement Therapy), End User (Compounding Pharmacy) – U.S. & Europe Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis of the U.S. & Europe Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market

The U.S. Pharmacopeia Convention (USP) formally defines compounding as ‘the preparation, mixing, assembling, altering, packaging, and labelling of a drug, drug-delivery device in accordance with a licensed practitioner’s prescription, medication order, or initiative based on the practitioner/patient/ pharmacist/compounder relationship in the course of professional practice.’ Products manufactured by a compounding pharmacy are customized according to the patient need.

The market for non-sterile compounding pharmacy is driven by an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rising need for customized medicine and increasing geriatric population. Furthermore, the demand for anti-aging products that use custom compounded drugs is growing in the U.S. and Europe. However, the strict regulations governing the manufacturing of the compounded product and high prices restrain the market growth.

The U.S. & Europe non-sterile compounding pharmacy market is expected to grow steadily at a CAGR of 2.65% during the forecast period.

Key Players in the U.S. & Europe non-sterile compounding pharmacy market

Fagron (the Netherlands),

B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany),

TRUE NATURE HOLDING, INC (U.S),

Dougherty’s Pharmacy Inc. (U.S.) and

PHARMEDIUM (U.S.).

Segments

The U.S. & Europe non-sterile compounding pharmacy market is segmented into product, application, and end user.

By type, the market is segmented into oral medication, topical medication, otologic/nasal medication, and others. The oral medications are further segmented into solid and liquid preparations. The topical medications include ointments, creams, gels, pastes, and others.

By application, the market is segmented into pain medication, hormone replacement therapy, and others.

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, compounding pharmacy and others.

Key Findings:

Pain management is expected to account for the largest market share of 50.3% in the U.S. and Europe non-sterile compounding pharmacy market

Hospitals occupy the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 871.97 million by 2023.

Intended Audience

Compounding pharmacy

Hospitals

Medical Research Laboratories

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Potential Investors

Regional Analysis of the Global Non-Sterile Compounding Pharmacy Market

America is holding the first position in the market for non-sterile compounding pharmacy owing to the rising demand for customized medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, and rising number of hospital-based compounding pharmacies. As per the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2015, 30.3 million Americans, i.e. 9.4% of the population had diabetes. Additionally, 1.25 million American children and adults had type 1 diabetes.

Europe is the second largest non-sterile compounding pharmacy market across the globe. In Europe, growing awareness about compounding pharmaceutical products for the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes, drug allergies, and increasing number of prescriptions for the compounded medications propel the growth of the market. According to the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI), around 2.6% hospitalization happens due to adverse drug effects, while the prevalence of drug allergy in the hospitalized patients is about 10% in the Europe.

