Post-operative pain management is a branch of the that deals with the minimizing the pain occur due to tissue injury together with muscle spasm to the patients after surgery. It is the branch of pain management. Global post- operative pain management market is growing steadily due to increasing demand for the pain control drugs and devices. Increasing number of surgeries across the globe and increasing prevalence of different diseases across the globe is the major factor for the growth of the market. Increasing age rises the possibility of the different complication, this increasing aging population is also has a synergistic impact of the growth of the market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention during last decade due to overdose of the analgesic drugs number of deaths has increased. Analgesic drugs are habit forming drugs and thus side effects of the treatment and habit forming nature of the drugs can hamper the growth of the market.

Global Post-operative pain management market was expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

Study objectives global post-operative pain management market

Detail analysis of global post-operative pain management market with region specific growth and competitive analysis on the basis of major players present in the market

Detail analysis of global post-operative pain management market and different drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the market

Detailed analysis of the historical and forecasted market Analysis of the market on the basis of factors like- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global anesthesia delivery devices market.

Detail analysis on the possible segments and sub segments of the market. And regional analysis of the market- America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Insights on the major countries/regions in which these major industries is flourishing and to also identify the untapped regions which could be the potential markets in future

Figure 1- Global post-operative pain management market, by region

Key players for global post-operative pain management market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Eli Lilly (U.S), Pfizer (U.S), Johnson & Johnson (U.S), Purdue Pharma (U.S), Endo Pharmaceuticals Plc. (U.S), Forest Laboratories Inc. (U.S), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Baxter International Inc. (US), Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (Canada)

Segmentation

Global post-operative pain management market is segmented on the basis of pain type into acute pain, moderate pain and severe pain. On the basis of product they are segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiepileptic drugs, COX-2 inhibitors, opioids and other analgesics. On the basis of application they are segmented into cancer pain, arthritic pain, neuropathic pain, musculoskeletal pain, migraine and other and on the basis of target area they are back, legs, hand and arms and other.

Regional analysis

Geographically, America accounts the largest share for global post-operative pain management market. Increasing number of surgeries and rising burden of chronic diseases has led to the growth of this market in America. Europe commands second largest market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market due to increasing prevalence of many diseases, increasing aging population and development in healthcare infrastructure in this region has provided fuel for the growth of the market.

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical companies

Medical devices manufacturer and suppliers

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Government Research Laboratories

Independent Research Laboratories

Government and Independent Regulatory Authorities

Market Research and Consulting Service Providers

Medical Research Laboratories

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Annual reports, World Health Organization (WHO), White paper, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Company Presentation

The report for global post-operative pain management market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

