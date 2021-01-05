Dental Anesthesia Market Size and Industry Forecast to 2023

Anesthesia is the drugs that are different as they are effective painkillers or analgesics which can lead to sensation loss. These are available in three types including local, general, and regional. The local anesthesia is witnessing huge demand owing to the significant demand for the anesthesia applied to the specific part of the body. Additionally, rising cases of dental injury or caries are further supporting the demand. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60% to 90% of children suffer from any dental issues, which augments demand for dental anesthesia.

Additionally, an increasing number of approvals or the clinical trials by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is estimated to benefit market growth in the coming future. The other factors, such as raising awareness toward the oral health and continuous dental health checkups, advanced drug administration devices, and the economic growth of the mid-earning people globally, are driving growth of the global dental anesthetic market. However, stringent regulatory norms and the possibility of the side effects due to anesthetic drugs are restraining growth of the global Dental Anesthesia Market. Nonetheless, increasing investment for exploration for newer medications, which comply with the more modern regulations implicated by WHO and FDA, are estimated to offer opportunities during the estimated timeframe.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the key players in the global Dental Anesthesia Market Analysis include Astra Zeneca, Dentsply, Septodont, Sirona, Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Hospira, Inc., AbbVie Inc., and Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of region, the dental anesthesia market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas is estimated to dominate the global dental anesthesia market owing to high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, strong presence of the key players in the region also likely to benefit market growth. Further, these key players are increasingly engaging in the merger and acquisition or agreement for newer product launches and for strengthening their presence in the region.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period owing to increase in funding for research and exploration of newer drugs. Additionally, government support for these drugs in terms of government policies and reimbursement, which encouraged the market growth from the past few years. However, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising patient awareness about the availability of solutions over dental problems and increasing cases of dental illness in the region. Additionally, increasing spending over healthcare in the region owing to improved lifestyle and awareness about the importance of oral hygiene in the region is likely to drive market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The Dental Anesthesia Market Size is segmented on the basis of types of anesthesia, product type, end-user, route of administration, and region.

Based on product type, the global dental anesthesia market is segmented into mepivacaine, lidocaine, prilocaine, articaine, bupivacaine 0.5% with epinephrine 1:200,000, and others. Among these, the lidocaine is further segmented into lidocaine 2% with Epinephrine 1:100,000, lidocaine Plain, and lidocaine 2% with pinephrine 1:50,000. The mepivacaine is further segmented into mepivacaine 3% and mepivacaine 2% with levonordefrin 1:20,000. The prilocaine is further segmented into prilocaine 4% and prilocaine 4% with epinephrine 1:200,000. The articaine is further segmented into articaine 4% with epinephrine 1:200,000 and articaine 4% with epinephrine 1:100,00.

Based on the type of anesthesia, the global dental anesthesia market is segmented into local anesthetics, general anesthetics, and others.

Based on the route of administration, the global dental anesthesia market is segmented into mandibular anesthesia, maxillary anesthesia, and others. Of these, the maxillary anesthesia is sub-segmented into field block, local infiltration, and nerve block. The local infiltration is further segmented into intraseptal injection, supraperiosteal injection, and periodontal ligament injection. The field block is segmented into periapical injection, whereas the nerve block is classified into middle superior alveolar, posterior superior alveolar, and anterior superior alveolar. The mandibular anesthesia is segmented into tissue, nerve block, or skin. The nerve block is classified into Akinosi, IAN, and Gow-Gates.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into dental clinics, specialized dental hospitals, e-commerce, pharmacies, and drug stores, and others.

