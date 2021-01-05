Forensic Swab Market -Overview, Trends, Analysis and Trends

Forensic Swab Market

The use of forensic swabs is gaining traction with the broadening of its applications. Swabs have been in usage for common applications, but their usage in forensic applications is one of the key reasons that is boosting the demand for the market. As per a report published by MRFR on the global forensic swab market, the market is expected to achieve a CAGR of 5.8% while accumulating revenues worth USD 49.09 Mn in the period of the forecast from 2018 to 2023. The market is expected to witness notable development due to the presence of notable players who are modifying the competitive landscape favorably.

The development of the forensic swab market is centered on the demand that is being generated from the forensic and medical sector primarily. The rise in crime rates worldwide entails an increased level of usage of swabs to conduct examinations to increase the accuracy of profiling. Moreover, the use of swabs to carry out medical tests for various conditions is increasing the development of the forensic swabs market. The use of genetic material in a criminal investigation to deal with questions pertaining to legal situations, such as criminal and civil cases is also increasing the demand for forensic swabs globally. Furthermore, the intensifying usage of forensic biotechnology in the administration of justice is raising the development pace of the market.

Additionally, the escalated level of spending from the government is anticipated to bolster the evolution of the market. Also, the expansion of the market into the untapped regional markets is forecasted to boost the level of development that can be achieved from the market. The market is projected to be restrained by the high costs DNA free forensic swabs and the relatively irregular supply of new products in the market.

The global forensic swab market growth is expected to be highlighted by the intense competition, frequent changes in government as well as rapid advances in the product mix. The points related to cost, reliability, and quality of the products are expected to improve the chances for the growth of the manufacturers. The efforts undertaken to enhance the market dynamics such as improvement of infrastructure is expected to benefit the progress of the market in the long term. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sirchie, Merck KGaA, Copan Italia S.p.A., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, MWE, Luna, Puritan Medical Products, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Medtech Forensics are some of the market players included in the report.

The segmental analysis of the forensic swab market is segmented on the basis of type of swab shaft, type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the forensic swab market is segmented into foam, flocked, and cotton tips. The foam type segment was found to be heading the market segment in 2017. The cotton swabs segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR through the forecast period. The segmentation on the basis of types of swab shaft segments the forensic swab market into wood stick shaft, polystyrene shaft, and others. The polystyrene shaft was found to be the topmost market portion in 2017 and is expected to observe the highest CAGR in the duration of the forecast period. The end user based segmentation of the market comprises of hospitals, forensic science laboratories, among others. The forensic science laboratories segment was in charge of the market in 2017 and is projected to carry on with its control in the forecast period.

The regions of Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are included in the regional analysis of the forensic swab market. The Americas region is responsible for the major market share in 2017 and is projected to control the forensic swab market. The Americas region is accredited for the principal regional market share due to factors such as the mounting number of forensic labs in the region, increasing number of criminal cases, and increased dependence on blood sampling. The rise in the number of forensic labs in the regions has also contributed to a growth in the number of microbiological tests. The development of laboratories in hospitals is also anticipated to support the forensic swab market in this region.

The European region is accountable for the ensuing principal market share in 2017. The expansion of the region is attributed to the increasing number of research labs and hospitals, and the escalation in accident cases is expected to boost the demand for swabs through the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% through the forecast period owing to the rising frequency of various diseases, demand for blood sampling, and an increasing number of forensic labs being set up in the region. On the other hand, the Middle Eastern and African region are estimated to see decelerated growth due to the restricted exposure to forensic labs and the low awareness levels in this region.

