Perfusion Imaging Market Growth Insights 2019 on Symptoms, Risk Factors and Diagnosis Analysis

The Global Perfusion Imaging Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.34% to reach USD 7,745.57 Million by 2024. Perfusion imaging is a non-invasive imaging test that shows how the blood flows through the organs or tissues. This test is used for the diagnosis of various chronic disorders.

Segment Analysis

The global perfusion imaging market, by modality, has been segmented into computed tomography (CT) scan, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear medicine. The computed tomography (CT) scan segment accounted for a value of USD 2,976.75 million in 2018. On the basis of application, the global perfusion imaging market is segmented into myocardial perfusion imaging, ventilation perfusion imaging, functional brain imaging, and others.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as key players in the global perfusion imaging market that include General Electric Company (US), Siemens (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Bracco Diagnostic, Inc. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips NV (Netherlands), Neusoft Corporation (China), lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Aetna (US), Perimed (US), Advantis Medical Imaging (Netherland), and others.

Key Findings of the Study

The Global Perfusion Imaging Market is projected to reach USD 7,745.57 Million by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.34% during the review period from 2019 to 2024.

The Americas accounted for the largest share of the global market due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases in the region.

The computed tomography (CT) scan segment accounted for the largest modality segment, with a revenue of USD 2,976.75 million in 2018.

