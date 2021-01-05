Industrial Valve Market Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Analysis, COVID 19 Analysis, Opportunities and Challenges with Focus on Top Players, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Industrial Valve Market is expected to grow from USD 70.53 billion in 2017 to USD 90.77 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The ongoing industrialization in developing countries such as India and continued growing adoption of latest technology valves in process manufacturing units in developed countries are the key drivers for the industrial valve market.

Key players

The key players profiled in the industrial valve market research report are Emerson (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), IMI PLC (US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Weir Group (UK), Crane Co. (US), AVK Holding A/S (Denmark), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Neway Valve (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (China), and Conbraco Industries Inc. (US). The major players constantly focus on growth strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to enhance their product offerings and expand their market reach. The other prominent players in the in the industrial valve market are Samson AG (Germany), Velan Inc. (Canada), Forbes Marshall (India), Dwyer Instruments, Inc. (US), Avcon Controls (India), Dwyer Instruments (US), PR Valves LLC (US), and Danfoss A/S (Nordborg).

Regional Analysis

The global market for industrial valve market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the industrial valve market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the industrial valve market in 2017, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market in this region is attributable to factors including ongoing infrastructure development, the rapid pace of industrialization, and growing investments in end-use industries such as energy & power, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, chemicals, and construction. Furthermore, the demand from oil-producing region—Middle-East and Africa (MEA)—is expected to remain high owing to the rise in production.

