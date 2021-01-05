Telepresence Robot Market Growth Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue,COVID 19 Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Prospects and Industry Outlook 2023

Market Highlights

Recently, in September 2018, Temi, Inc. has introduced a Telepresence Robot enabled with AI based voice assistant systems and Harman Kardon Speakers. This robot is enabled with components such as 360 degree camera, omnidirectional microphones, infrared depth cameras, RGB cameras, proximity sensors among others.

In March 2018, Ava Robotics, a manufacturer of telepresence robots, launched a new robot which can provide navigation autonomously. The new robot is integrated with 360 degree camera, and upgraded sound & gesture based controls.

Padbot, VGo, Ohmni, and Beam telepresence robots are the domiating the market as these are capable of providing multi-features in a single product to their client.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7058

Key players

AMY Robotics, AXYN Robotique, MantaroBot, Suitable Technologies, Double Robotics, VGo Communications (a subsidiary of Vecna), Xandex (took over production and sale of the Kubi from Revolve Robotics), Anybots Collaborate i/o, SuperDroid Robots, Adept MobileRobots, Ava Robotics (a subsidiary of iRobot), Orbis Robotics, Inbot Technology Ltd., Endurance, Giraff Technologies, and FutureRobot are some of the key players in Telepresence Robots market.

Browse Complete Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telepresence-robots-market-7058

Regional Analysis

The market for Telepresence Robots is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of Telepresence Robots market is studied for North America (U.S, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the Rest Of The World (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

North America is expected to dominate the Telepresence Robots market during the forecast period. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure and is widely known as an early adopter of new technologies. The demand for more personalized and collaborative robots by industries in North America is fueling the adoption of Telepresence Robots in the region.

Europe is expected to be the second dominant market of Telepresence Robots. Increasing demand of telepresence robots to serve the ageing population is one of the primary driving forces of the market in the region. Further, presence of key players such as No Isolation, and VGo Communications are further fueling the market growth in Europe as these players are investing heavily in their research & development of telepresence robots targeting healthcare, medical and education sector in the region.

Asia-Pacific Telepresence Robots market is projected to grow with fastest growing CAGR during forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea among all other countries is leading the Telepresence Robots market in the region. South Korea is currently, a leading market of robotic process automation. And the government with support of key industry players are investing in innovating their healthcare sector in order to serve increasing ageing population in the country. China, after South Kores, is the largest market of selling of industrial robots in the world. China is also planning to increase the presence of robots in the healthcare sector to cater applications such as critical surgeries, rehabilitations, and medicines distribution, among others. Japan, on the other hand, is investing heavily in developing safety standards and verification techniques which is expected to increase the market of service robots in the coming years in the country, which is indirectly expected to fuel the market of telepresence robots in the country.

Rest of the world (RoW) comprise of Telepresence Robots market in The Middle East & Africa and Latin America. RoW Telepresence Robots market is expected to grow with slow and steady growth rate due to lack of technical skills and infrastructure.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

https://primefeed.in/