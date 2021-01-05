Optical Sorter Market Growth Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue,COVID 19 Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Prospects and Industry Outlook 2023

The Global Optical Sorter Market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the optical sorter market due to growing adoption of the laser object detection system. Laser object detection system is gaining popularity among food industry as it increases recycling operations capabilities and allows waste and scrap recycling operations. This laser object detection system is also integrated with AUTOSORT & FINDER which helps in proving a high level of pure product after recycling of waste materials.

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to advanced fiber laser system, digital sensors, and others which is boosting the optical sorter market growth to a large extent. For instance, on 22 February 2018, The Bühler Group has expanded their product portfolio and launched their product – Sortex F range of optical sorters. Sortex F range is used for processing high-value premium, niche, and organic products.

The global optical sorter market is expected to reach USD ~ 2 billion at a CAGR of over 10% by the end of the forecast period.

Global Optical Sorter Market Segmentation

The global optical sorter market is segmented into type, platform, application, and region. The type segment is sub-segmented into cameras, lasers, combined sorters, near-infrared sorting system, hyperspectral cameras, and others. The platform is sub-segmented into belt, freefall, lane, hybrid and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into food, mining, recycling and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Optical Sorter Market Key Players

The prominent players in the global optical sorter market Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), BINDER GmbH (Austria), SATAKE Group (U.S.), Allgaier Werke Group (Germany), Tomra Systems ASA (Norway), GREEFA (Netherlands), NEWTEC (Denmark), Bühler Group (Switzerland), Cimbria Heid GmbH (Denmark), National Recovery Technologies (U.S.), Sesotec GmbH (Germany), Pellenc ST (France), CP Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), STEINERT Global (Germany), Raytec Vision S.p.A. (Italy), among others.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information, including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

