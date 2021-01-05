Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2023

The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market is spanned across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of world. North America dominates the advanced metering infrastructure market is due to the growing installation of smart meter in smart city project. On November 9, 2015, Aclara Technologies LLC signed an agreement to acquire GE Energy Management’s Grid Solutions subdivision. With this acquisition, the company is aiming toward smart infrastructure solutions by modifying the number of benefits to networks that perform automated metering and to enhance their electric utilities across the world.

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5185

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to its increasing prominence of smart water networks which is propelling the demand of advanced metering infrastructure market. The prominent companies such Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Trilliant, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Spring Networks (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Cooper Industries (U.S.) are providing advanced metering infrastructure solutions in the market. These major players are investing in offering of advanced metering infrastructure solution across the world.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to reach USD ~ 9 billion at a CAGR of over 14% by the end of the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth Table of Content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

ACCESS REPORT DETAILS @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/advanced-metering-infrastructure-market-5185

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Segmentation

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into device type, service, system, and region. The device type is segmented into smart electric meters, smart water meters, smart gas meters, and advanced communication modules and others. The service segment is sub-segmented into System integration, meter deployment, AMI management, AMI consulting and others. The system segment is sub-segmented into Meter data analytics, Meter data management, Communication infrastructure and AMI security and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global advanced metering infrastructure market Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Itron, Inc. (U.S.), Aclara Technologies LLC (U.S.), Elster Group GmbH (Germany), Sensus (U.S.), Tieto Corporation (Finland), Trilliant, Inc. (U.S.), Silver Spring Networks (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Cooper Industries (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global advanced metering infrastructure market. The advanced metering infrastructure market is witnessing a high growth due to increasing demand from gas utility, electricity, water and other sector, which is propelling the market growth of advanced metering infrastructure in these region. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the advanced metering infrastructure market during the forecast period as the advanced metering infrastructure due to growing demand of gas based power generation by the huge adoption of smart gas meters in these region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://primefeed.in/