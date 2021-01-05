Asperger Syndrome Market Research Report: By Diagnosis (DSM-IV, Differential Diagnosis, GADS, KADI, Childhood Asperger Syndrome Test), by Treatment (Speech-Language Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Medication), and by End-User – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The Asperger syndrome is a type of developmental disorders known as Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD). These disorders initiate in childhood and stay with individuals until their adult life. Children with the Asperger syndrome function better than those with autism, and they have normal intelligence and language development. Although they may develop problems while communicating as they get older. Some of the common symptoms of the Asperger syndrome include repetitive behaviors, unusual preoccupations or rituals, limited range of interests, problems with social skills, communication difficulties, and coordination problems.

According to the statistics suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1 in 160 children are dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Evidence-based psychosocial interventions, such as parent skills training programs and behavioral treatments can reduce difficulties in communication and social behavior in ASD patients.

It is noted that increasing technological advancements, government-sponsored awareness programs for autism, and the increasing prevalence of autism and related complications are the key factors driving the Asperger syndrome market.

Various other factors such as the growing awareness of autistic spectrum disorder, increasing patient pool, unmet medical needs, enhancing regulatory framework, increasing government assistance, and rising funding and reimbursement are continuously contributing to the growth of the global Asperger syndrome market.

Despite these drivers, there are some setbacks associated with the Asperger syndrome market. The side-effects associated with the drugs, strict FDA regulations, and poor healthcare system in low- and middle-income countries may hinder the growth of the market to a considerable extent.

It is estimated that the Asperger syndrome market is expected to grow at a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017–2023.

Segmentation

The global Asperger syndrome market is segmented by diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

By diagnosis, the market is classified as DSM-IV, differential diagnosis, childhood Asperger syndrome test, Gilliam Asperger’s Disorder Scale (GADS), Krug Asperger’s Disorder Index (KADI), and others. The differential diagnosis is further classified as schizophrenia spectrum, personality disorder, nonverbal learning disorder, social anxiety disorder, Tourette syndrome, obsessive-compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder, pragmatic semantic disorder, stereotypic movement disorder, bipolar disorder, and others.

By treatment, the market is classified as parent education and training, social skills training, speech-language therapy, Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA), sensory integration/occupational therapy, and medication. The medication segment is further classified as antipsychotics, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, psychiatric agents, and others. Antipsychotics include risperidone, paliperidone, and aripiprazole. The selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors include fluvoxamine, fluoxetine, sertraline, paroxetine, citalopram, and escitalopram. The psychiatric agents include atomoxetine and guanfacine.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, drug stores, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the Asperger syndrome market owing to the increasing occurrence of autism spectrum disorders and related complications in this region and high healthcare expenditure. According to the data suggested by the Autism Society, more than 3.5 million Americans are living with an autism spectrum disorder.

On considering the historical data, it is found that from the year 2000 to 2010, the prevalence of autism in the Americans has increased by 119.4 %, i.e., 1 in 150 to 1 in 68. It is also reported that in the U.S., Autism services cost around USD 236-262 billion annually, out of which, the majority of the costs is covered in adult services, i.e., USD 175–196 billion compared to USD 61–66 billion for children.

Europe holds the second position in the Asperger syndrome market. The government support towards research and development and amendments in reimbursement policies in healthcare are expected to drive the European Asperger syndrome market.

According to the Autism Society, around 1 in 100 people in the U.K. are expected to have an autistic spectrum disorder.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Asperger syndrome market owing to a huge patient pool and development in the pharmaceutical sector. Healthcare expenditure is found to be boosting in various regions of Asia Pacific. As per the data suggested by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare during the year 2015–16, the total health expenditure was nearly USD 170.4 billion, i.e., 3.6% higher than the expenditure of 2014–2015.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to slow development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Asperger syndrome market are Eli Lilly and Company’s, Shire, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Forest Laboratories, Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Allergan, Inc., and others.

