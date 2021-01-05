DNA Sequencing Market Research Report: By Type (Workflow Products and Others), By Product (Sequencing Services and Others), By Technology (Semiconductor Sequencing and Others), By Application (Diagnostics and Others), End-Users— Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Scenario

The global DNA sequencing market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is estimated that the DNA sequencing market is expected to register a CAGR of ~ 17.64 % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

The DNA sequencing method is used to determine the order of the nucleotide bases adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine in a molecule of DNA. The DNA sequencing market is driven by factors such as growing requirement of breeders for animals and plant production, development in technology, increasing research and development, growing prevalence of cancer, and growth in liquid biopsy applications. New market players get attracted towards the global DNA sequencing market, as a lot of research is taking place in DNA sequencing market. The increasing prevalence of cancer is boosting the DNA sequencing market globally. In addition, increasing use of genome mapping programs globally and R&D investments boost the market growth.

However, accuracy and standardization concern and ethical and legal limitations associated with DNA Sequencing Market may hinder the market growth.



For More Details.: https://www.edocr.com/v/jw007xd2/rohitkamble/DNA-Sequencing-Market-Research-Report-Forecast-to-

DNA Sequencing Market Key players

Key players in the global DNA Sequencing Market are Perkin Elmer, Roche Holdings AG, Siemens AG, Illumina, Agilent Technologies Inc., Genia Corporation, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Pacific Biosciences, Johnson & Johnson, Deep Genomics, Inc., Life Technologies, Illumina, Eppendorf, Tecan, Thermo Scientific, Hamilton Thorne Biosciences, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Myriad Genetics, Bayer Corporation, Beckman Coulter, and others.

DNA Sequencing Market Segmentation

The global DNA sequencing market has been segmented on basis of type, product, technology, application, and end-users. On the basis of type, the DNA Sequencing Market is segmented into instruments and consumables services and workflow products. Based on products, the DNA Sequencing Markett is segmented into sequencing services and sequencing instruments and consumables. Sequencing instruments and consumables are further sub-segmented into two types, namely, sequencing instruments and consumables by product type and by platform type. Sequencing instruments and consumables, by product type, are further sub-segmented into consumables and instruments, whereas sequencing instruments and consumables, by platform type, are further sub-segmented into NGS, sanger, bioinformatics, sample prep kits, and reagents. On the basis of technology, the DNA Sequencing Market is further segmented into semiconductor sequencing, pyrosequencing, sequencing by synthesis, single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT), sequencing by ligation (SBL), and other technologies. On the basis of application, the DNA Sequencing Market is further segmented into diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, biomarker discovery, personalized medicine, drug discovery, and other applications. Based on end-user, the DNA Sequencing Market is segmented into research centers and government institutes and academia, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, clinics and hospitals, and other end-users.

DNA Sequencing Market Regional Summary



The DNA Sequencing Market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The DNA sequencing market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European DNA sequencing market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The DNA sequencing market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The DNA sequencing market in the Middle East and Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

On the basis of region, the DNA Sequencing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The North American market is anticipated to dominate the DNA sequencing market due to the rising prevalence of cancer among the geriatric population, developed innovation ecology, large buying power, and the presence of major players.

Europe is anticipated to drive the growth of the DNA Sequencing Market in the upcoming years due to increasing incidences of an aging population suffering from cancer, sedentary lifestyle, and an efficient reimbursement scenario.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register a robust growth in the coming years due to large patient population and growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the lowest market share in the global DNA Sequencing Market due to the lack of advanced technology and poor medical facilities in developing economies in this region.

Global DNA Sequencing Market Share (%), by Region, 2018

Source: World Health Organization (WHO)

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Type

Instruments and Consumables

Services

Workflow Products

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Product

Sequencing services

Sequencing instruments and consumables

Sequencing instruments and consumables by product type

Consumables

Instruments

Sequencing instruments and consumables by platform NGS Sanger Bioinformatics Sample prep kits and reagents



Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Technology

Semiconductor sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sequencing by synthesis

Single-molecule real-time sequencing (SMRT)

Sequencing by ligation (SBL)

Other technologies

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Application

Diagnostics

Agriculture & animal research

Biomarker discovery

Personalized medicine

Drug discovery

Other applications

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by End-User

Clinics & Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical companies

Research centers and government institutes & academia

Other end-users

Global DNA Sequencing Market, by Region

Americas

North America

US

Canada

South America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

https://primefeed.in/