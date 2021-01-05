Global PVC Floors Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

PVC Floors market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Floors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the PVC Floors market is segmented into

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

Segment by Application, the PVC Floors market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The PVC Floors market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the PVC Floors market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and PVC Floors Market Share Analysis

PVC Floors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in PVC Floors business, the date to enter into the PVC Floors market, PVC Floors product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Armstrong

Bonie

LG Hausys

Gerflor

Forbo

Mohawk(including IVC)

Mannington

Tarkett

Polyflor

HANWHA

