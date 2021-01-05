Global Denim Jeans Market Research Report 2020, Segment by Key Companies, Countries, Types, Applications and Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Denim Jeans market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Denim Jeans market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Denim Jeans.

Key players in global Denim Jeans market include:

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Market segmentation, by product types:

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Market segmentation, by applications:

Women

Men

Children

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)

