Global Vein Illuminator Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Transillumination, Near Infrared Illumination and Ultrasound Technologies), Application (Intravenous Access, Blood Draw and others), End-User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Facilities, Academic Institutions and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

Vein Illuminator Market is expected to register 28.6% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and held a market value of USD 60.6 Million in 2018.

Vein finder or vein illuminator is a device intended to locate subcutaneous veins using a variety of techniques such as infrared light. Vein illuminators use principles of optical physics such as differential light reflection, refraction, and absorption by tissues to produces a distinct image of the patient’s vein structure. Vein illuminator provides a vivid vein map, which helps increase success rates of invasive treatments, including injections.

The global vein illuminator market is driven by factors such as growing numbers of the elderly and chronic sick population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, the increasing usage of vein illuminator in healthcare settings is anticipated to fuel market growth. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics in 2017, approximately 18% and 2.4% of the total population in the UK was aged over 65 years and 85 years, respectively. On the other hand, the availability of traditional methods is projected to hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Moreover, major companies in the market are involved in strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers to sustain their position in the market.

Segmentation

The Global Vein Illuminator Market has been segmented based on technology, application, end-user, and region.

The global vein illuminator market, based on technology, has been segmented into transillumination, near-infrared illumination, and ultrasound technologies. The transillumination segment is expected to hold a major share in the market due to the rising adoption of these types of devices.

The global vein illuminator market, based on application, has been segmented into intravenous access, blood draw, and others.

The global vein illuminator market, based on end-user, has been bifurcated into hospitals, rehabilitation facilities, academic institutions, and others.

The market has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The vein illuminator market in the Americas has further been branched into North America and Latin America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European vein illuminator market has been sub-divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The vein illuminator market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The vein illuminator market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

The Key Players operating in the Global Vein Illuminator Market are Near Infrared Imaging Inc, Translite LLC, Accuvein Inc., Sharn Anesthesia, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., Infrared Imaging Systems, Inc., Vuetek Scientific LLC, Venoscope, LLC, ZD Medical Inc, and Cambridge Medical Group.

Regional Market Summary

Global Vein Illuminator Market Share, by Region, 2018 (%)



The vein illuminator market in the Americas is expected to dominate the vein illuminator market due to the rising geriatric population and the presence of major established players in the region. Moreover, developed healthcare infrastructure in the US is expected to drive the market growth.

The vein illuminator market in Europe showed a considerable amount of growth. This can be attributed to the presence of a well-established healthcare system, an increase in chronic diseases, and the involvement of key companies.

The vein illuminator market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing pool of chronic patient population and increasing government initiatives for healthcare reforms.

The vein illuminator market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to account for the least share of the market due to the low per capita disposable income in the region.

Global Vein Illuminator Market, by Technology

Transillumination

Near-Infrared Illumination

Ultrasound Technologies

Global Vein Illuminator Market, by Application

Intravenous Access

Blood Draw

Others

Global Vein Illuminator Market, by End User

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Facilities

Academic Institutions

Others

Global Vein Illuminator Market, by Region

Americas North America US Canada Latin America



Europe Western Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



Intended Audience

Research and development (R&D) companies

Vein illuminator manufacturing companies

Government research institutes

Academic institutes and universities

Venture capitalists

