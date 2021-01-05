Global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products Market Professional Survey Report 2019

The global In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Products manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Roche Diagnostics
Danaher Corporation
Abbott Laboratories
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Becton, Dickinson and Company
Biomerieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Johnson & Johnson
Agilent Technologies
Qiagen
Illumina
Diasorin
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (A Part of Carlyle Group)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Reagents
Kits
Instruments
Segment by Application
Diabetes
Oncology
Cardiology
Nephrology