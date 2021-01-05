Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market is set to grow Substantially during the Forecast Timeframe

Smart Contracts in Healthcare Market -Overview

The dynamic nature of blockchain has created a favorable niche for smart contracts in the healthcare market 2020. The semiconductors and electronics industry reports are created by Market Research Future, which centers on market choices for expansion. A CAGR of 48.2 % is expected to lead to income level, such as USD 208.1 Million by 2024.

The participation of stakeholders is estimated to guide the development of smart contracts in the healthcare market in the upcoming period. The need to reduce hassles and complexity in the medical and pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the smart contracts in the healthcare market in the approaching years.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the smart contracts in the healthcare market is conducted on the basis of the blockchain platform, application, end-user, and region. Based on the blockchain platform, the smart contracts in the healthcare market has been segmented into Sidechains, Bitcoin, NXT, and Ethereum. The application segment of the smart contracts in the healthcare market consists of electronic health records (EHRs), claims adjudication & billing management, patient data management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, supply chain management, and others. On the basis of the end users, the smart contracts in the healthcare market have been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional assessment of the smart contracts in the healthcare market has been segmented into the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America. The North American regional market has the most significant market share in 2018 and is projected to govern smart contracts in the healthcare market through the forecast period. The market development can be attributed to the augmented investment by tier 1 companies. In addition, the institutions for research and academics are also significantly backing the expansion of smart contracts solutions in the region. The European region is estimated to be the fastest developing segment in the smart contracts in the healthcare market throughout the forecast period. The market development is accredited to upsurge in healthcare spending in the advanced economies of Europe.

Competitive Analysis

The improved backing by government and trade bodies are creating a favorable pace of growth in the market. The robust marketing activities undertaken by the contenders in the market are inspiring the next steps for market development in the forecast period. The control of overhead costs is projected to motivate the market considerably in the forecast period. The market is observed to be on a hot streak of expansion in the forecast period. The market players are expected to contribute in a significant way to the progress of the market by investing capital and fortifying their assets along with their competencies, in the market to match the pulse of the market. The customer inclinations are projected to define the growth of the global market more than ever in the coming years. The intensive attention focused on research and development activities is projected to open up new areas for the development of the market in the forecast period.

The noteworthy players in the smart contracts in the healthcare market are Patientory (US), Factom (US), Proof.Work (UK), SimplyVital Health (US), Guardtime (Netherlands), FarmaTrust (UK), Gem (US), PokitDok, Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Chronicled (US), smartData Enterprises (India), Hashed Health (US), iSolve (US), Blockpharma (France), and Medicalchain (UK).

Industry Updates:

Oct 2019 IBM was selected by smart contract supplier Proof of Trust to create a multi-platform blockchain application for undecided resolution and smart contract validation. The smart contracts are digitally encoded agreements that are routinely implemented when certain circumstances are met. The automated process eliminates the need for mediators and intermediaries.

