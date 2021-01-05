HMI Software Market Outlook and Development Status Review

The HMI software market 2020 can record a decent CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 and 2025 (review period), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR).

Top Boosters and Main Barriers

Surge in the adoption of industrial automation in the manufacturing industry is deemed to be one o the chief factors boosting the growth of the HMI software market. Rising integration of analytics software with various products to enhance the productivity as well as quality can also lead to more business growth in the near future. With the increasing deployment of innovative technologies like artificial vision offers HMI devices the ability to automatically carry out control, classification and measure functions.

Over the years, the HMI industry has noted a surge in technological advancements such as Light Emitting Diode or LED indicators, touchscreen and graphic oriented terminals and others. The surging integration of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in these products has led to a higher device mobility, which can boost the market demand in the ensuing period.

Mounting demand for high-resolution screens that efficiently analyze the process can offer a host of lucrative opportunities to the market vendors in the coming years. Also, continuous upgrade and updating of computer processors to replace traditional systems can boost the product demand. Improvements in the broadband access technology are also projected to drive the growth avenues in the next few years.

Market Segmentation

The HMI software market segmentation includes component, product type, configuration type, type, technology and end-user.

The components listed in the report are on-premise and cloud-based.

Various product types studied in the report are hardware-independent, open-source software and proprietary software.

Depending on the configuration type, the market segments include embedded HMI and proprietary stand-alone HMI.

The types of HMI software are machine-level HMI and proprietary supervisory level HMI.

Technology-wise market segments are acoustic, optical, tactile, motion and bionic.

The main end-users in the market are energy and power, oil and gas, chemical, packaging, pharmaceutical, electronics, automotive, food and beverages, semiconductor, metals and mining, and aerospace and defense. The demand for HMI software is quite high in the pharmaceutical industry in conjunction with the rising adoption of automation. Besides, many of the companies are adopting philosophies, like six sigma and lean manufacturing, leading to higher efficiency.

Regional Insight

The global HMI software market is geographically categorized as Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America achieved the leading position in 2018, capturing a share of 33.32% of the global market. The market in the region has mushroomed quite significantly over the years, backed by the rising adoption of robots in various industries combined with the mounting demand for better communication in several industrial processes. With the high concentration of highly renowned solution providers and the surge in high-end production activities such as digital assistants and chatbots the HMI software market in the region is bound to note further success in the approaching years.

Europe clinched the second position in the global market in 2018, with most of the market condensed into countries like Germany, the UK, Italy, and France. MRFR expects Germany to seize the largest share in the regional market, with the UK and France coming in second and third, respectively. The lucrative market in the region is the result of the rising number of industrial robots and the increasing need for enhanced communication in industries.

The human machine interface market in APAC can attain the fastest growth rate during the evaluation period, on account of the rising industrialization and the easy availability of raw materials as well as low-cost labor. The market demand is also catalyzed by the expansive manufacturing hubs in Japan and China, which produce a number of equipment used in the human interface machine. Likewise, the Indian manufacturing sector has grown considerably in the past decade, with the surge in the number of programs like ‘Make in India’ aiding in the growth, which favors the HMI software market as well.

Prominent Contenders

Some of the prominent contenders in the HMI software market are National Instruments, Schneider Electric, Siemens, COPA-DATA, Beijer Electronics, B-Scada, Rockwell Automation, Inductive Automation, AdroIT Technologies, Brainchild Electronic, General Electric, Elipse Software, to name a few.

