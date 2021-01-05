Telecom Service Assurance Market: Global Analysis with Focus on Development Strategy, Opportunity Assessments

The global telecom service assurance market is expected to exhibit a robust 9.3% CAGR over the forecast period till 2025, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global telecom service assurance market is expected to grow to a valuation of USD 9.32 billion by 2025, according to the report. The report provides a detailed overview of the global telecom service assurance market, including a detailed overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory, major drivers and restraints, and future projections. Detailed information about the historical growth trajectory of the global telecom service assurance market is provided in the report in order to provide a solid platform for studied forecasts for the market’s future over the forecast period. The leading players in the global telecom service assurance market are also assessed in the report in order to provide readers with a clear overview of the competitive landscape of the market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global telecom service assurance market is also examined in the report.

Telecom service assurance involves a systematic process of enhancing and improving the quality of all the services provided by communication service providers (CSP) to the customer. The service assurance ensures that the services offered over the network adhere to the predefined service quality level so as to provide optimal subscriber experience. Service assurance includes several tools and solutions including fault and event management, performance management, quality of service management, network traffic management, network and service testing, and customer experience management. With the growing need among CSPs to differentiate from other players and with the introduction of value-added services such as VOIP, IPTV, video services, the need for assurance services has significantly increased.

Assured quality service, on the other hand, has become critical to telecommunication providers. A number of telecommunication providers are experiencing increasing churn due to intense competition in the industry and lower switching costs. Customer loyalty is diminishing in the telecom industry as service providers are competing to provide efficient services at lower costs. Due to this trend, telecommunication companies are investing in service assurance solutions. These solution helps telecommunication companies to provide quality service, enhanced customer experience, ease the network complexity, and improve customer churn.

Churn rate is the percentage of subscribers to a telecom service who have discontinued the subscription to that service. By deploying telecom service assurance tools or solution, telecommunication companies can significantly improve the services (voice/ data, video among others) offered to subscribers which in turn can lead to lower churn rate. A number of large-sized telecommunication companies, with a strong presence in their respective regions, including Vodafone, MTC, Arqiva, T-Mobile, and Telefonica, have adopted intelligent assurance and analytics. These telecom providers have realized the necessity to offer quality services, hence there have been increasing investments in various telecom service assurance solutions including fault and event management, performance management, and quality and service management.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global telecom service assurance market include MYCOM OSI, NEC Corporation, Infovista, Enghouse Networks, Centina Systems, Anritsu, NETSCOUT Systems Inc., Nokia, TEOCO Corporation, VMware, IBM Corporation, Comarch SA, Accenture, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Segmentation:

The global telecom service assurance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, operator type, and region.

By component, the global telecom service assurance market is segmented into products and services. The product segment accounts for the larger share of the global telecom service assurance market. However, the services segment is likely to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

By deployment, the global telecom service assurance market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The demand for cloud-based services is likely to grow at a higher growth rate over the forecast period.

By operator type, the global telecom service assurance market is segmented into mobile operator and fixed operator.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounts for the largest share in the global telecom service assurance market, followed by Europe.

