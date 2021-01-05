Railway Management System Market Strongly Driven by Rising Global Demand

Market Analysis

The railway management system market is likely to grow at a healthy 11.02% CAGR between 2019- 2025 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. The railway management system includes different services and tools which help in better railway industry management. The system comprises rail-facility information management, station control and communication network, maintenance and support, power supply and infrastructure management, traffic planning, and others.

Various factors are propelling the global railway reservation management system market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the growing demand for swift and cost-effective transportation, demand for improved efficiency in the rail industry, high demographic growth, adoption of automation technologies, and IoT to enhance optimization, hyper-urbanization, and favorable government initiatives. Additional factors adding market growth include the emerging trend of smart cities, technological advances, digitalization trend in rail transport, rising adoption of cloud-based and AI services, PPP models, and rapid urbanization.

On the contrary, immature market conditions, integration complexities with legacy systems, huge initial investment, and the COVID-19 impact are factors that may limit the global railway management system market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global railway management system industry report based on service and solution.

Based on solution, the railway management system market has been categorized into freight information systems, passenger information systems, rail analytics, rail security, rail communication & networking systems, rail maintenance management systems, rail control systems, rail asset management systems, rail traffic management systems, and rail operations management systems. Of these, the rail traffic management systems segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By service, the global railway management system market is segmented into support and maintenance, system integration & deployment, and consulting system integration. Of these, the system integration & deployment segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the railway management system market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. Increasing GDP of the countries, increasing investments in digital transformation, and the rising use of new technologies are adding to the global railway management system market growth in the region. India, Hong Kong, Korea, China, Singapore, and Australia have a maximum share in the market as they are making rapid investments in technological transformation.

The global railway management system market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Growing demand for railway management system tools, increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and adequate technology infrastructure is adding to the global railway management system market growth in the region.

The global railway management system market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, robust infrastructure, stringent government regulations, and presence of leading industry players that are implementing strategic initiatives for expanding their product portfolio with rail solutions such as signaling systems, rail maintenance subsystems, and services are adding to the global railway management system market growth in the region.

The global railway management system market in the MEA is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for the technological upgrade in railway infrastructure is adding to the railway management system market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global railway management system market report include Sierra Wireless, Eurotech, Eke-Electronics, DXC Technology, Thales Group, Nokia Networks, Tech Mahindra, Toshiba, ATOS, Ansaldo, Siemens, Indra Sistemas, Huawei, Bombardier, Hitachi, IBM, ABB, General Electric, Cisco, and Alstom, among others.

