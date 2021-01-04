Automation Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/3961359#ixzz6ibpLs04S

This report focuses on the global Automation Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automation Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CA Technologies
Micro Focus
Capgemini
Microsoft
Tricentis
SmartBear Software
Parasoft
Cigniti Technologies
Ranorex
TestPlant
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Functional Testing
Non-Functional Testing
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Automotive
Defense and Aerospace
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Logistics and Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automation Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Functional Testing
1.4.3 Non-Functional Testing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automation Testing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Defense and Aerospace
1.5.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Telecom and IT
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Logistics and Transportation
1.5.10 Energy and Utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automation Testing Market Size
2.2 Automation Testing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automation Testing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automation Testing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automation Testing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automation Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automation Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automation Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Automation Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automation Testing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automation Testing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 CA Technologies
12.2.1 CA Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.2.4 CA Technologies Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 CA Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Micro Focus
12.3.1 Micro Focus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.3.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Micro Focus Recent Development
12.4 Capgemini
12.4.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.4.4 Capgemini Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Capgemini Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft
12.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.6 Tricentis
12.6.1 Tricentis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.6.4 Tricentis Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tricentis Recent Development
12.7 SmartBear Software
12.7.1 SmartBear Software Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.7.4 SmartBear Software Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 SmartBear Software Recent Development
12.8 Parasoft
12.8.1 Parasoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.8.4 Parasoft Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Parasoft Recent Development
12.9 Cigniti Technologies
12.9.1 Cigniti Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.9.4 Cigniti Technologies Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Cigniti Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Ranorex
12.10.1 Ranorex Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automation Testing Introduction
12.10.4 Ranorex Revenue in Automation Testing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Ranorex Recent Development
Continued…..
