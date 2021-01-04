Blood Glucose Monitors Market, By Brands (Freestyle, Contour, Accu-Chek, Onetoch, And Others) And Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Analysis, Share, Trends, Size, & Forecast From 2016 – 2027- COVID- 19 Updated

The “Global Blood Glucose Monitors Market was valued at USD 10.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with 6.0% of growth rate during the future period.

This report segments the global Blood Glucose Monitor by brands and geography. Blood glucose monitors market involves the market study for a wide range of blood glucose monitors brand that helps patients to treat or diagnose a chronic diabetic condition. The market for blood glucose monitors offers lucrative business opportunities to the companies due to technological advancements, increased acceptance of home healthcare, and cost-effective alternatives compared to hospital visits. The market for blood glucose monitors is expected to experience steady growth owing to the continuous rise in the incidence of diabetes across the globe. There has been a spree of new launches and products under pipeline to be launched by Accu-Chek, Freestyle and OneTouch.

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

Corporations are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns due to COVID outbreak, including risk of a recession, supply chain disruptions, and a potential drop in consumer spending. On contrary, the growth of Blood Glucose Monitor market will have positive impact due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The U.S. FDA recommends the use of home-use blood glucose meters for patients’ with diabetes who are hospitalized due to COVID-19. The proposed report will provide detailed analysis on the COVID impact on this industry, considering political, economical, regulatory and technological factors.

Companies are providing patients the benefits of new technologies to ease their diabetes monitoring and compete with the global players. Of different brands, Accu Check and Freestyle generated highest revenue owing to the rising demand of these brands among end users. However, stringent regulations coupled with rising number of companies attempt to sell their blood glucose monitoring business hampers the market growth. Companies like Roche, Bayer, Johnson and Abbott are considered as the major player of this market.

Companies reported in this report are: Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche, 3M Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Omron Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson and Bayer Healthcare and Others. For company profiles in the report, 2014 has been considered. Where information is unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the period 2016 to 2027, considering 2019 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (% CAGR) for the forecast period 2021 to 2027 for every reported segment.

The years considered for the study are:

Historical Year – 2016 to 2018

Base Year – 2019

Estimated Year – 2020

Projected Year – 2027

The proposed reports analyse and evaluates the COVID-19 impact, and anticipated change on the future market scenario on this industry, by taking into the account the economic, political, technological, and social, parameters.

The research report categorizes the Blood Glucose Monitor in each of the following submarkets to forecast the revenues and analyse the trends:

GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITOR, BY BRANDS

FreeStyle

Contour

Accu-Chek

OneToch

Others

GLOBAL BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITOR, BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

