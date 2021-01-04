Global Arcade Games Machine Market Growth 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Arcade Games Machine market will register a -5.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 224 million by 2025, from $ 285.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Arcade Games Machine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Arcade Games Machine market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Arcade Games Machine, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Arcade Games Machine market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Arcade Games Machine companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Fighting Game

Speed Game

Puzzle Game

Others Game

Fighting game segment accounted for over 57% of arcades game machine in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Amusement Arcades

Commercial Place

Amusement arcades is the most common application of arcade game machine, which takes up near 60% of the clients in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

HBANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc.

Raw Thrills, Inc.

Taito Corporation (Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Dream Arcades

UNIS Technology Co.Ltd.

Bespoke Arcades

Rec Room Masters LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Arcade Games Machine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Arcade Games Machine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Arcade Games Machine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Arcade Games Machine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Arcade Games Machine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

