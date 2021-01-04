Global Microdisplay Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Global Microdisplay Market is valued approximately USD 510.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microdisplay is a compact size display with less than a quarter inch diagonal that has user-configurable technology, high resolution, and high pixel density that is widely used in smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are widely used in microdisplay technologies, that provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution for better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. Microdisplay are used for wide range of applications in military & defence, for real time monitoring and faster performance. The global Microdisplay is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. Which results the disruption of manufacturing operations and supply chain. The increasing demand for microdisplays used in wearable devices, evolving microdisplays in terms of size and technologies, increasing demand for AR devices in healthcare applications, surging adoption of HMD in different industries and growing demand for OLED microdisplays are factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th May 2018, Sony launched 0.5-type OLED Microdisplay with Top-of-Class UXGA Resolution. It is smallest pixel pitch of 6.3μm and miniaturization technology, enabling a resolution 1.6x higher than the its previous model. However, saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors and trade restrictions imposed by US on China is the major factor restraining the growth of global Microdisplay market during the forecast period.

