Global Microdisplay Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2027

Microdisplay Market:
Executive Summary
Global Microdisplay Market is valued approximately USD 510.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 39.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Microdisplay is a compact size display with less than a quarter inch diagonal that has user-configurable technology, high resolution, and high pixel density that is widely used in smart watches, smart bands, and smart glasses. Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED) and Digital Light Processing (DLP) are widely used in microdisplay technologies, that provides super extended graphics array (SEGA) resolution for better angle viewing and enhanced brightness. Microdisplay are used for wide range of applications in military & defence, for real time monitoring and faster performance. The global Microdisplay is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and organizations are temporary shutdown. Which results the disruption of manufacturing operations and supply chain. The increasing demand for microdisplays used in wearable devices, evolving microdisplays in terms of size and technologies, increasing demand for AR devices in healthcare applications, surging adoption of HMD in different industries and growing demand for OLED microdisplays are factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 28th May 2018, Sony launched 0.5-type OLED Microdisplay with Top-of-Class UXGA Resolution. It is smallest pixel pitch of 6.3μm and miniaturization technology, enabling a resolution 1.6x higher than the its previous model. However, saturation of markets for digital cameras and projectors and trade restrictions imposed by US on China is the major factor restraining the growth of global Microdisplay market during the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Sony
Seiko Epson
Emagin Corporation
Kopin Corporation
Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology
Himax Technologies
Holoeye Photonics
Wisechip Semiconductor
Raystar Optronics
Winstar Display
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Near-to-Eye (NTE) Devices
Head-Up Displays (HUD)
Projectors
Others
Technology:
Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
Liquid Crystal On Silicon (LCoS)
Organic Light-Emitting Diode (OLED)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
By Resolution:
Lower than HD
HD
FHD
Higher than FHD
By Brightness:
Less than 500 Nits
500 to 1,000 Nits
More than 1,000 Nits
By Industry:
Consumer
Industrial & Enterprise
Automotive
Military, Defense, and Aerospace
Sports & Entertainment
Retail & Hospitality
Medical
Education
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Microdisplay Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
